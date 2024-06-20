Wright Announces Ebbert Company as New Manufacturer Representative

BARBERTON, Ohio — Wright has announced Ebbert Company as a new manufacturer representative.

Since opening its doors in 1960, Ebbert Company has focused on bringing manufacturers’ products to wholesale and retail distributors across Southern California, Southern Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas. Ebbert is committed to providing excellent service, support and safety training to distributors and users for Wright’s product offering.

The Ebbert Company has extensive experience in representing premium manufacturers in the STAFDA, industrial and heavy construction markets. Ebbert Company will also be stocking over 1,000 Wright product offerings.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Ebbert Company,” said Tom Futey, president and co-owner of Wright. “Both Wright and Ebbert are family-owned companies deeply rooted in American manufacturing values. This partnership not only strengthens our shared commitment to excellence but also reinforces our family-oriented approach to business.”

“We’re pleased to represent Wright across our territories by providing Wright’s innovative products to distributors and wholesalers,” said Troy Ebbert, president of Ebbert Company. “As a family-owned business with experience and knowledge in industrial and heavy construction markets, we believe we can leverage our strengths and partnership to benefit Wright Tool.”

Established in 1927, Wright has always been a privately owned company, as well as a leading innovator in tool design. With three patented technologies, Wright Grip 2.0, Wright Drive 2.0 and Wright Square, Wright is known for innovation, engineering and forging excellence. Wright’s core product categories include wrenches, sockets, ratchets and attachments. From those categories, it sells more than 4,000 SKUs, including the industry’s largest offering of impact sockets.