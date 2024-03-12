Graybar, Teamsters Reach Deal to End Strike

Electrical and industrial distributor Graybar and the Teamsters union said late Monday that they have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract for dozens of workers near St. Louis.

Members of the Teamsters Local 688 went on strike Feb. 26 following what union officials characterized as a “subpar” offer from the company. The 15-day work stoppage reportedly affected 42 workers.

Teamsters officials said the four-year contract agreement includes an 18% hourly wage increase over the life of the contract, as well as increased differential pay for lead and second shifts, a ratification bonus of $1,500, and “stringent workplace safety commitments” from the company.

The union’s statement, according to KMOV-TV, did not mention other issues raised in its strike announcement, including the company’s mandatory health care coverage and participation in its profit-sharing program.

The union called the contract "groundbreaking."

“These gains would not have been possible without the resolve of our members and their commitment to fighting for what they deserve,” the union said in the statement.

Graybar officials said the agreement addressed both parties’ key concerns and “provides a path forward that will benefit our employees, our customers, our company and, ultimately, the St. Louis community.”

“We look forward to continuing our positive relationship with the Teamsters as we work together to achieve our shared goals,” the company said in a statement.