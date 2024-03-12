Graybar, Teamsters Reach Deal to End Strike

Dozens of workers had been on the picket line at a St. Louis-area facility since late last month.

Industrial Distribution staff
Mar 12, 2024
Graybar St. Louis Service Center, St. Louis, March 2022.
Graybar St. Louis Service Center, St. Louis, March 2022.
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

Electrical and industrial distributor Graybar and the Teamsters union said late Monday that they have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract for dozens of workers near St. Louis.

Members of the Teamsters Local 688 went on strike Feb. 26 following what union officials characterized as a “subpar” offer from the company. The 15-day work stoppage reportedly affected 42 workers.

Teamsters officials said the four-year contract agreement includes an 18% hourly wage increase over the life of the contract, as well as increased differential pay for lead and second shifts, a ratification bonus of $1,500, and “stringent workplace safety commitments” from the company.

The union’s statement, according to KMOV-TV, did not mention other issues raised in its strike announcement, including the company’s mandatory health care coverage and participation in its profit-sharing program.

The union called the contract "groundbreaking."

“These gains would not have been possible without the resolve of our members and their commitment to fighting for what they deserve,” the union said in the statement.

Graybar officials said the agreement addressed both parties’ key concerns and “provides a path forward that will benefit our employees, our customers, our company and, ultimately, the St. Louis community.” 

“We look forward to continuing our positive relationship with the Teamsters as we work together to achieve our shared goals,” the company said in a statement.

Latest in Operations
3M headquarters, St. Paul, Minn., May 2023.
3M Announces New CEO
March 12, 2024
Graybar St. Louis Service Center, St. Louis, March 2022.
Graybar, Teamsters Reach Deal to End Strike
March 12, 2024
Solventum
3M Board Approves Solventum Spin-off
March 11, 2024
Graybar St. Louis Service Center, St. Louis, March 2022.
Union Workers on Strike at Graybar
March 8, 2024
Related Stories
Graybar St. Louis Service Center, St. Louis, March 2022.
Operations
Union Workers on Strike at Graybar
K2 Fasteners branch, Edmonton, Alberta.
Operations
K2 Fasteners Partners with Private Equity Firm
Steam billows from a coal-fired power plant in Craig, Colo., Nov. 18, 2021.
Operations
SEC Approves Rule Requiring Some Companies to Report Emissions
I Stock 527230912
Operations
California Man Charged with Smuggling Refrigerants
More in Operations
3M headquarters, St. Paul, Minn., May 2023.
Operations
3M Announces New CEO
Bill Brown is the former chairman and CEO of L3Harris Technologies.
March 12, 2024
Solventum
Operations
3M Board Approves Solventum Spin-off
The company is anticipated to spin off from 3M on April 1, 2024.
March 11, 2024
Graybar St. Louis Service Center, St. Louis, March 2022.
Operations
Union Workers on Strike at Graybar
The Teamsters union said the employees want to be included in the company's profit-sharing program.
March 8, 2024
K2 Fasteners branch, Edmonton, Alberta.
Operations
K2 Fasteners Partners with Private Equity Firm
K2 is a master distributor of stainless steel and other corrosion-resistant fasteners.
March 7, 2024
Steam billows from a coal-fired power plant in Craig, Colo., Nov. 18, 2021.
Operations
SEC Approves Rule Requiring Some Companies to Report Emissions
The measure included last-minute revisions amid strong pushback from industry.
March 7, 2024
I Stock 527230912
Operations
California Man Charged with Smuggling Refrigerants
The arrest is the first under new restrictions on potent greenhouse gases.
March 5, 2024
I Stock 1619333496
Operations
Hardwood Flooring Maker Faces Fines in Wisconsin
OSHA hit the repeat offender for 38 violations and $269,000 in penalties.
March 5, 2024
Safety
Operations
Embracing a Digitally Connected Workforce to Create Safer Environments
Some device policies may have inadvertently hindered, rather than promoted, plant floor safety.
March 4, 2024
Midland Tool & Supply headquarters, Oak Park, Mich.
Operations
60 Years In, Midland Tool Expanding Across the Midwest
The longtime Detroit-area distributor added hubs near Chicago and St. Louis in recent years.
February 27, 2024
Norfolk Southern locomotives at the Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., June 17, 2023.
Operations
Norfolk Southern Urges Shareholders to Reject Takeover Plan
A group of investors is seeking to take control of the railroad.
February 27, 2024
I Stock 1652511983
Operations
ISA CEO on Distributor Opportunity, ‘Channel 2.0’
Brendan Breen joined DCKAP’s “Driven” podcast.
February 27, 2024
Martin Supply, Florence, Ala.
Operations
Martin Supply Celebrates 90th Anniversary
The company is led today by the third and fourth generations of the Martin family.
February 26, 2024
A Home Depot in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles, July 24, 2023.
Operations
Home Depot Violated Labor Law by Firing Worker, Board Rules
The employee refused to remove a hand-drawn "BLM" acronym from a work apron.
February 22, 2024
Grainger headquarters, Lake Forest, Ill.
Operations
Grainger Announces Board Nominees Ahead of Shareholders Meeting
Ann Hailey, a board member since 2006, will not stand for re-election.
February 21, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 21 At 3 03 03 Pm
Operations
Galco Expands its Product Line
The electronics and automation distributor said it added thousands of SKUs last year.
February 21, 2024