K2 Fasteners Partners with Private Equity Firm

TORONTO — Alphi Capital, a lower middle market private equity firm based in Toronto, announced its partnership with K2 Fasteners.

Founded in 1989, K2 is a national master distributor of stainless steel and other corrosion-resistant fasteners. Headquartered in British Columbia, K2 has five branches in BC, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Nova Scotia.

K2 is known for its wide selection of stainless steel and other industrial purpose fasteners and its highly technical sales team, who provide exceptional customer service.

"We are excited to partner with Alphi and look forward to growing K2 to the next level. Our team is proud of its history of delivering first class service to our loyal customers," said Aymen Clark, general manager at K2 Corrosion Fasteners. "By partnering with Alphi and leveraging its team and resources, we are eager to explore new opportunities for K2."

"Alphi is proud to partner with K2. The Clarks and Gerry Romak have built a terrific company with an excellent reputation in the fastener market," said Thecla Sweeney, partner at Alphi Capital. "We look forward to continuing to build on this legacy during this next phase of growth through investments in K2's people, capacity, and geographic reach."