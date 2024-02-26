Martin Supply Celebrates 90th Anniversary

The company is led today by the third and fourth generations of the Martin family.

Martin Supply
Feb 26, 2024
Martin Supply, Florence, Ala.
Martin Supply

FLORENCE, Ala. — Martin Supply, a leading provider of custom-tailored solutions for maintenance, repair, operation and production supplies in the industrial and construction markets, proudly announces its 90th anniversary.

Established in 1934 by Louis Martin in Sheffield, Alabama, the company has achieved unparalleled growth and transformation, now led by the third and fourth generations of the Martin family.

From its modest origins, Martin Supply has undergone a remarkable evolution, expanding its footprint to encompass 48 distribution centers and integrated sites across the United States, while also conducting business internationally. Over the course of its 90-year journey, the company has continually evolved to meet the dynamic needs of its customers, transcending its role as a mere product supplier to offer a comprehensive suite of services. The company's dedication to “helping companies operate better" has earned it a well-deserved reputation for quality and reliability.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate our 90th anniversary," said David Ruggles, co-CEO of Martin Supply. "Our success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, the trust of our valued customers, and the enduring support of our supplier partners. We look forward to the next chapter of Martin Supply, continuing to exceed expectations and providing unmatched solutions for our customers."

"Looking ahead, our vision for Martin Supply is one of continued innovation by using technology to deliver an unwavering commitment of value to our customers,” said Douglas Ruggles, co-CEO. “We are dedicated to shaping the future of industrial distribution and helping businesses thrive and operate better for the next 90 years and beyond." 

In honor of its 90th anniversary, Martin Supply has planned various events and initiatives throughout the year to express gratitude to its loyal customers, employees and partners for their continued support.

