Global Industrial Announces Launch of 'Open Space' Initiative

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — Global Industrial Company, a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, on Friday announced the launch of its "Open Space" initiative at the U.S. Conference of Mayors' 92nd Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C.

Open Space is an innovative concept created by Global Industrial to support the thoughtful configuration of public and private gathering spaces in an effort to promote communal well-being and mental health. During the conference, Barry Litwin, chief executive officer of Global Industrial, participated in a fireside chat hosted by Reno, Nevada, Mayor Hillary Schieve, President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Open Space by Global Industrial recognizes that the spaces we inhabit play an important role in the way we interact with others. Fostering a sense of community — whether it is in outdoor parks, hospitals, schools or work environments — can reinforce feelings of connectedness, and mitigate feelings of individual and collective isolation, and in so doing, enhance notions of social responsibility and productivity. The Open Space concept enables Global Industrial to customize an assortment of products to create environments for its customers that promote reflection and interpersonal exchange.

"Through our 'Corporate Day of Service' event with the Helen Keller National Center, we curated an assortment of our outdoor benches, tables, umbrellas, bottle-filling stations and waste disposal solutions to create a serene reflection garden and a Collaboration Courtyard to foster interaction between residents and reinforce their sense of community," said Litwin. "We sincerely hope that Open Space helps inspire others to look within their organizations to identify how they can help raise awareness and support mental health with these tangible solutions."

"Mental health is a widespread issue that affects many aspects of our communities, including hospitals, schools, corporations, and even within government," said Schieve. "We must unite in order to overcome the stigma surrounding mental health. Fostering collaboration between both the public and private sectors will help make our communities more livable for all."

Global Industrial's Open Space initiative invites collaboration between public and private sector companies to proactively help address the mental health crisis that has emerged as a priority for many public officials since the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information about Global Industrial's Open Space offering, visit www.globalindustrial.com/open-space.