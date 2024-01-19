Zoro Opens New Chicago Headquarters

The Grainger subsidiary is now based in a downtown skyscraper.

Jan 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 19 At 1 24 29 Pm
Zoro Tools Inc.

CHICAGO — Zoro.com on Thursday announced the grand opening of its new headquarters on the 39th and 40th floors of the Ogilvie Transportation Center.

“We are thrilled to officially open our new headquarters today,” said Sandy Mattinson, president of Zoro. “This space represents more than just a physical location; it’s a place where our team members can connect, collaborate and belong. In line with our company’s values of 'Winning & Learning Together' and 'Being Customer-Obsessed,' our new office will serve as a central point for Zoro team members to come together and work in new ways to serve our customers.”

In a nod to Zoro’s approachable culture and heritage with industrial supply, the office is designed to be welcoming and is curated with fresh design elements and industrial trim inspired by the craftsmanship of its customers. From a community-centric layout of gathering spaces named after Chicago neighborhoods and landmarks, to welcoming amenities such as gaming and wellness rooms, every element embraces the Zoro value of inclusion.

Zoro, a subsidiary of W.W. Grainger Inc., launched in May 2011 with 20 team members and 180,000 items. Now, Zoro continues to expand and rapidly grow by offering more than 12 million unique products, with a goal to make it easy for their business customers to find, buy and get what they need to run their businesses.

