Winsupply to Open Cafe at Shuttered Dayton Restaurant

The distributor purchased the former Golden Nugget Pancake House last fall.

Winsupply Inc.
Jan 4, 2024
I Stock 1206969861
iStock

DAYTON, Ohio — Winsupply Inc., one of the largest distributors in the nation, is keeping with its philosophy of helping courageous, capable, hardworking entrepreneurs succeed. 

After purchasing the former location of the Golden Nugget Pancake House at 2932 S. Dixie Drive in Dayton, Winsupply has identified the perfect local entrepreneurs to continue serving the Miami Valley with award-winning food and service. 

Blue Berry Cafe, currently a Bellbrook, Ohio, staple, plans to open its doors at this new Kettering location in the coming months. 

“We understand the importance of this location to our community,” said Bill Tolliver, real estate services and in-house counsel, Winsupply Inc. “In seeking restaurateurs who share our values and commitment, we found the perfect match with Blue Berry Cafe. Their reputation for excellent food and service precedes them, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about what this means for our neighborhood.” 

As Blue Berry Cafe opens in this iconic location, guests can still expect their famous “big as your plate” pancakes, made-to-order omelets, and signature muffins. In addition, the cafe plans to open a newly remodeled Bellbrook location in the coming months, a gesture of gratitude and commitment to the community that has supported them, especially through the challenges of the pandemic.

“My family has co-owned and operated Dayton restaurants since 1975,” said Kelley Andary and Ray Jean, owners of Blue Berry Cafe. “We’re deeply grateful for Winsupply’s belief in our work ethic and vision. Our passion is bringing people together over great meals, creating a space where the community feels at home. We’re excited to maintain our presence in Bellbrook while embarking on this new journey in Kettering.” 

"We are very excited about this opportunity and plan to open as soon as our friends in Kettering and Montgomery County sign off on the appropriate permits and licensing," Tolliver said.

Latest in Operations
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
Sponsored
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
December 31, 2023
I Stock 153475640
What to Know About New Regulations in 2024
January 2, 2024
Expo 2024 East
Schaedler Yesco Announces ‘Expo 2024’ for 100th Anniversary
December 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 19 At 3 21 52 Pm
MSC Industrial Supply Releases 2023 ESG Report
December 19, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 153475640
Operations
What to Know About New Regulations in 2024
I Stock 177131417
Operations
‘Today in Industrial Distribution’ Returning Jan. 3
Expo 2024 East
Operations
Schaedler Yesco Announces ‘Expo 2024’ for 100th Anniversary
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
Sponsored
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
More in Operations
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
Sponsored
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
Manufacturers can no longer differentiate solely through products. See how a unified data platform can elevate your service experiences to be more efficient while reducing costs.
December 31, 2023
Expo 2024 East
Operations
Schaedler Yesco Announces ‘Expo 2024’ for 100th Anniversary
The electrical distributor will hold two events in its native Pennsylvania.
December 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 19 At 3 21 52 Pm
Operations
MSC Industrial Supply Releases 2023 ESG Report
The company highlighted sustainable metalworking solutions and recent governance changes.
December 19, 2023
Shurtape Cp105 Bundling
Operations
How They Use it: Tape Tips from the Field
Now you’ll know when to reach for the beige roll and when to grab the gray one.
December 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 24 43 Pm 640a328cedf99
Operations
Distribution Solutions Group Authorizes $25M Share Repurchase
The company said the approval demonstrates its "collective confidence in our strategic plan."
December 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 13 At 1 37 10 Pm
Operations
Viking Electric Announces 'Realignment,' Executive Changes
Viking's operations executives will assume new roles for supply chain and sales enablement.
December 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 11 At 3 59 16 Pm
Operations
Global Industrial Releases ESG Report
The company said it has advanced its existing ESG efforts and launched new programs.
December 11, 2023
A semi-truck turns into an Amazon Fulfillment center in Eastvale, Calif. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
Operations
Amazon's Internal Plans Laid Bare in Leaked Memo
The document provides a rare glimpse into one of American's biggest companies.
December 7, 2023
I Stock 1364652121
Operations
The NLRB Hits Keep Coming
Distributors may need to modify and update employee handbooks in light of a recent decision.
December 1, 2023
I Stock 1335040011
Operations
Best Practices for Managing a Company Through High Growth
As the industry adapts to evolving market dynamics, preserving company culture becomes even more vital.
November 30, 2023
Crowd Gi
Operations
Global Industrial Show Finds Customers in 'Buying Mode'
The distributor also unveiled new, exclusive products at the face-to-face event.
November 29, 2023
Union pins on a worker's jacket during a walkout at Starbucks' Reserve roastery, Seattle, Nov. 16, 2023.
Operations
Labor Board Delays New Employment Rule After Business Groups Sue
The measure could make it easier for millions of workers to unionize.
November 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 17 At 2 48 48 Pm
Operations
EnPro Industries to Change its Name
The company will become Enpro Inc.
November 17, 2023
I Stock 1432762626
Operations
Feds Fine West Texas Tooling Shop
Federal regulators found that workers risked amputation and hearing loss.
November 17, 2023
Coil
Operations
Dallas Industries Announces Two New Dealers
Dallas has appointed Midwest Press & Automation and Southern Press Solutions.
November 16, 2023