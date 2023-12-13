Viking Electric Announces ‘Realignment,’ Executive Changes

Viking's operations executives will assume new roles for supply chain and sales enablement.

Andy Szal
Dec 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 13 At 1 37 10 Pm
Viking Electric

Viking Electric on Wednesday announced that it would undergo a structural “realignment” and disclosed a series of personnel changes.

The Minneapolis-based electrical distributor — a Sonepar subsidiary — said the overhaul would improve the alignment of its “supply chain mindset” and enable more proactive planning for sales, operations and inventory. As part of the shift, Jay Paradies, the company’s vice president of operations, will become vice president of supply chain, while Steve Sass, Viking’s director of sales operations, was named vice president of sales enablement.

“We’ve identified an opportunity to realign our organization around the broader mindset of supply chain management and the need for proactive sales, inventory and operations planning – often referred to as 'SIOP,'" Viking Electric President Stacy Stanslaski said in a statement. “We’ve created the new VP supply chain and VP sales enablement positions to realign our organization to be more nimble, efficient and effective at serving our customers.”

Viking also announced that Vice President of Marketing and Materials Scott Miesen would retire from the company at the end of the year.

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
December 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 13 At 1 37 10 Pm
Viking Electric Announces ‘Realignment,’ Executive Changes
December 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 11 At 3 59 16 Pm
Global Industrial Releases ESG Report
December 11, 2023
A semi-truck turns into an Amazon Fulfillment center in Eastvale, Calif. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
Amazon's Internal Plans Laid Bare in Leaked Memo
December 7, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 24 43 Pm 640a328cedf99
Operations
Distribution Solutions Group Authorizes $25M Share Repurchase
Screen Shot 2023 12 11 At 3 59 16 Pm
Operations
Global Industrial Releases ESG Report
I Stock 1364652121
Operations
The NLRB Hits Keep Coming
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
December 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 11 At 3 59 16 Pm
Operations
Global Industrial Releases ESG Report
The company said it has advanced its existing ESG efforts and launched new programs.
December 11, 2023
A semi-truck turns into an Amazon Fulfillment center in Eastvale, Calif. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
Operations
Amazon's Internal Plans Laid Bare in Leaked Memo
The document provides a rare glimpse into one of American's biggest companies.
December 7, 2023
I Stock 1364652121
Operations
The NLRB Hits Keep Coming
Distributors may need to modify and update employee handbooks in light of a recent decision.
December 1, 2023
I Stock 1335040011
Operations
Best Practices for Managing a Company Through High Growth
As the industry adapts to evolving market dynamics, preserving company culture becomes even more vital.
November 30, 2023
Crowd Gi
Operations
Global Industrial Show Finds Customers in 'Buying Mode'
The distributor also unveiled new, exclusive products at the face-to-face event.
November 29, 2023
Union pins on a worker's jacket during a walkout at Starbucks' Reserve roastery, Seattle, Nov. 16, 2023.
Operations
Labor Board Delays New Employment Rule After Business Groups Sue
The measure could make it easier for millions of workers to unionize.
November 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 17 At 2 48 48 Pm
Operations
EnPro Industries to Change its Name
The company will become Enpro Inc.
November 17, 2023
I Stock 1432762626
Operations
Feds Fine West Texas Tooling Shop
Federal regulators found that workers risked amputation and hearing loss.
November 17, 2023
Coil
Operations
Dallas Industries Announces Two New Dealers
Dallas has appointed Midwest Press & Automation and Southern Press Solutions.
November 16, 2023
Warehouse I Stock 1439502484
Operations
Distribution and Fulfillment: Insourcing Vs. Outsourcing
Each approach presents both advantages and challenges.
November 13, 2023
Factory With Flag
Operations
The Abandonment of Cities and Towns in the Heartland
"It is time to face the fact that America turned its back on these communities and workers in support of free trade and shareholder value."
November 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 08 At 1 19 42 Pm 636aabe9d0127
Operations
Magid Named Chicagoland 'Top Workplace' for 3rd Consecutive Year
The company is also a contender for next year's national list.
November 10, 2023
Sandvik Coromant Sb Ti Release Image
Operations
Sandvik Coromant's Net-Zero Target Validated by Climate Science Group
The company's goals meet the criteria of the Science Based Target initiative.
November 10, 2023
641840autofloorscrubberinhospital 2000pxen
Operations
Global Industrial Announces Agreement with Vizient
The distributor will provide floor cleaning equipment to the healthcare company.
November 7, 2023