Viking Electric Announces ‘Realignment,’ Executive Changes

Viking Electric on Wednesday announced that it would undergo a structural “realignment” and disclosed a series of personnel changes.

The Minneapolis-based electrical distributor — a Sonepar subsidiary — said the overhaul would improve the alignment of its “supply chain mindset” and enable more proactive planning for sales, operations and inventory. As part of the shift, Jay Paradies, the company’s vice president of operations, will become vice president of supply chain, while Steve Sass, Viking’s director of sales operations, was named vice president of sales enablement.

“We’ve identified an opportunity to realign our organization around the broader mindset of supply chain management and the need for proactive sales, inventory and operations planning – often referred to as 'SIOP,'" Viking Electric President Stacy Stanslaski said in a statement. “We’ve created the new VP supply chain and VP sales enablement positions to realign our organization to be more nimble, efficient and effective at serving our customers.”

Viking also announced that Vice President of Marketing and Materials Scott Miesen would retire from the company at the end of the year.