Brighton-Best, Parker Fasteners Announce Strategic Partnership

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Brighton-Best International and Parker Fasteners announced the formation of a strategic partnership, starting in 2024, on Oct. 10 at the International Fastener Expo show in Las Vegas.

This partnership is likely to revolutionize the fastener industry by having quicker lead times on domestic stainless sockets.

Parker Fasteners, a manufacturer with a strong foothold in the domestic market, has been operational for over a decade and has earned a reputation for being customer-centric. Brighton-Best International has been in business for nearly 100 years and is known for its commitment to socket products and nationally high levels of stock.

The agreement will focus on promoting the expansion of BBI’s stainless steel lines.

The partnership is expected to support distributor companies to expand their reach and increase their revenue and product offering of stainless steel.