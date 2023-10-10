Sonepar Celebrates 25 Years in the U.S.

Sonepar’s founder, Henri Coisne, had the goal of moving the growing family business beyond Europe and across the Atlantic to the world’s largest economy.

In 1998, Sonepar made its move to the United States, led by Henri’s daughter, Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette, who now presides as chairman of the group’s supervisory board.

“Since Sonepar first entered the U.S. by acquiring Eagle Electric, which has since become part of NorthEast Electrical, the U.S. business has grown to $12 billion in revenue, over 450 branches and 10,000 associates,” said Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar North America.

Worldwide, Sonepar has committed over $2 billion to transforming both its supply chain and digital capabilities to provide customers with a seamless omnichannel experience and the “perfect order.” In the U.S., the company opened three new state-of-the-art CDCs and launched the "Digital Job Center" in just the past two years.

“I am very proud of the road travelled and excited about the opportunities to come,” said Taylor. “Our prior success is an indication of the continued growth we will achieve with the support of Sonepar Group, our talented associates, collaborative partners and dedicated customers.”

Sonepar celebrated the milestone at its four U.S. Sonepar corporate offices by participating in local philanthropic activities and enjoying a luncheon that featured French-inspired cuisine.