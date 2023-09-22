Sonepar to Overhaul Western U.S. Operations

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sonepar on Friday unveiled a new vision for the West region of the U.S.

With an aspiration to significantly grow its business, Sonepar is undertaking bold organizational moves to create more opportunities for associates, enhance the customer experience, and accelerate innovation and overall growth for years to come.

“I’m excited to see this transformation begin,” said Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar North America. “The new structure allows the teams to focus on initiatives that have the highest potential for success; from enhancing inventory and service levels with a stronger supply chain, expanding digital support to more customers, or delivering more value-add services that differentiate us in the marketplace.”

In the new region model, the California based operations of Independent Electric Supply will merge into OneSource Distributors, while the Arizona based branches will merge into Quality Electric Distributors. In the Las Vegas market, the QED branch will join with the Codale Electric operating company. The utility business of Independent Electric Supply will move to Sonepar’s Irby Utilities.

“As a leader in electrical distribution, backed by unprecedented investments in our supply chain and digital capabilities, it’s the right time to make these changes,” said Dana Mouritzen, president of Sonepar West Region. “With this plan, we realign and optimize the resources required to maximize growth opportunities and ensure we position ourselves very competitively in a changing business landscape.”

“OneSource, Codale, QED and North Coast are four very strong brands in the West,” said Taylor. “These changes will result in a best-in-class electrical distributor network across the west region market. We expect a smooth transition over the course of the next few months, one which will not impact our customer or day-to-day work of associates.”

The changes take effect this month.