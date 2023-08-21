Metallurgical Sensors Announces Distributor Agreement with Artoc

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario — Metallurgical Sensors Inc. announced that it has signed a new distributor partnership agreement with Artoc, a premier distributor, representative and service provider for the cranes and hoist market.

Through the partnership, Artoc will be the exclusive authorized distributor of Metsen’s innovative sensor systems in Mexico. Metsen has built a global presence as a provider of sensor solutions designed to create safe and efficient workplaces. Distribution across Mexico positions the Ontario-based company for continued North American growth and expansion into Latin America.

“We are excited about our partnership with Artoc as we work together to bring Metsen’s sensor solutions to a new market and new customers who will benefit from our expertise and technological advantages,” said Lucas Demysh, Metsen’s CEO. “With Artoc’s network, reputation for distributing brands differentiated by their quality, and over 20 years of industry experience, together we will be able to provide a truly unique and valuable offering for our customers.”

Artuo Toca, Director for Artoc, said, “Metsen is an ideal partner for us as we focus on distributing industrial brands with a global presence. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”