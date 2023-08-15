Allied Motion Changes Corporate Name

The company will soon be known as Allient Inc.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
Aug 15, 2023
Allied Motion Dordrecht Netherlands
Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Allied Motion Technologies Inc., a global designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty motion, controls and power products, announced  that shareholders approved its corporate name change to Allient Inc. at a special meeting on Aug. 11.

The new name will be effective Aug. 23; at the opening of the markets that day, the company’s shares will commence trading under the new ticker ALNT on the Nasdaq.

“The name change builds off the success we have demonstrated in the motion industry and reflects the evolution of our technology portfolio into a broader set of motion, controls and power solutions," said Chairman and CEO Dick Warzala. "Short for 'Allied Nexus Technologies,' ‘Allient’ captures the value opportunity that exists at the nexus of the three technology pillars and recognizes the unique capabilities the combination offers.

“Our increasing emphasis on controls and power technologies significantly expands the addressable markets for the company. In addition, we are structuring our organization with focused market selling and support teams to increase solution sales opportunities under the Allient brand. Ultimately, we aim to replicate our growth and success in the motion industry to broader addressable markets within the controls and power industries.”

