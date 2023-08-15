Allied Motion Changes Corporate Name

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Allied Motion Technologies Inc., a global designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty motion, controls and power products, announced that shareholders approved its corporate name change to Allient Inc. at a special meeting on Aug. 11.

The new name will be effective Aug. 23; at the opening of the markets that day, the company’s shares will commence trading under the new ticker ALNT on the Nasdaq.

“The name change builds off the success we have demonstrated in the motion industry and reflects the evolution of our technology portfolio into a broader set of motion, controls and power solutions," said Chairman and CEO Dick Warzala. "Short for 'Allied Nexus Technologies,' ‘Allient’ captures the value opportunity that exists at the nexus of the three technology pillars and recognizes the unique capabilities the combination offers.