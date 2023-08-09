Fastenal, Trex Announce Scrap Supply Agreement

Trex will turn Fastenal's used plastic film into composite decking products.

Fastenal
Aug 9, 2023
Trex Select T-Rail composite railing system.
Trex Select T-Rail composite railing system.
Trex Company/GlobeNewswire

WINONA, Minn. — One of the environmental, social and governance objectives of Fastenal Company is to reduce consumption and environmental impacts throughout its operations and provide solutions for its customers to do the same.

To support this objective, Fastenal has entered into a scrap supply agreement with Trex Company Inc., the world's leading manufacturer of wood-alternative composite decking, railing and other outdoor building products made from recycled materials. The entire portfolio of Trex composite decking is made from 95% recycled and reclaimed materials, including a mix of polyethylene (PE) film and industrial wood scrap.

Through the partnership, Fastenal is collecting used PE film in its distribution centers, branches, and customer-specific onsite locations and shipping it to Trex to use the material in the manufacture of its composite decking products. PE film — familiarly known as "pallet wrap" in the distribution industry — is used by Fastenal and its suppliers to secure boxes and other packaging to pallets for shipment.

"Pallet wrap is vital to our daily operations, but once the product is unwrapped, we have no use for it," said Dave Olson, director of EHS and sustainability for Fastenal. "Working with Trex to turn all that potential waste into sustainable outdoor building products is a win for both organizations."

To support the program, Fastenal has invested more than $300,000 in equipment and infrastructure in its United States distribution centers to efficiently bale and consolidate used PE film for recycling by Trex. In the first year of the program, Fastenal expects to divert an estimated 600,000 pounds of plastic from landfills through material collected within its distribution centers, where a high volume of pallet wrap is received as part of inbound shipments from suppliers. In addition, more than 2,500 U.S. Fastenal branches and onsite locations can participate by using Fastenal's regular truck routes to back-haul used material to the nearest distribution center for baling, consolidation and shipment to Trex.

Each year, Trex repurposes in excess of 1 billion pounds of reclaimed materials in the making of its products, including approximately 400 million pounds of plastic film, making it one of the largest recyclers of PE film in North America. Through its NexTrex recycling program, Trex partners with commercial businesses and community organizations across the country to collect and transport recycled plastic material to its manufacturing facilities in Winchester, Virginia, and Fernley, Nevada.

"We applaud Fastenal's commitment to creating a more sustainable business model by participating in the NexTrex recycling program," said Dave Heglas, senior director of supply chain excellence for Trex. "The contributions of eco-minded partners, like Fastenal, are not only integral to our manufacturing process, but also critical to addressing our country's growing plastic waste problem."

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
August 3, 2023
Digital Global Business Network Connection And People Walking In The City With Technology Design 917493152 3809x2618
Why Collaboration Has Never Been More Important for Manufacturers
August 7, 2023
A Home Depot store in Philadelphia, Sept. 21, 2022.
Man Charged with Cheating Home Depot Stores Out of $300,000
August 4, 2023
Motion Control Enterprises 612fe3f5bfead
Private Equity Firm to Fund 'Next Phase' of MCE's Growth
August 3, 2023
Related Stories
A Home Depot store in Philadelphia, Sept. 21, 2022.
Operations
Man Charged with Cheating Home Depot Stores Out of $300,000
Motion Control Enterprises 612fe3f5bfead
Operations
Private Equity Firm to Fund 'Next Phase' of MCE's Growth
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 4 04 24 Pm 640ba977aecd1 644977a5a4ec0
Operations
Graybar Announces Record Q2 Net Sales
Marketplace Dos and Don'ts: Are You Ready?
Sponsored
Marketplace Dos and Don'ts: Are You Ready?
More in Operations
Digital Global Business Network Connection And People Walking In The City With Technology Design 917493152 3809x2618
Operations
Why Collaboration Has Never Been More Important for Manufacturers
Studies have shown that companies with stronger, more collaborative relationships with their suppliers enjoyed higher growth, lower operating costs and greater profitability.
August 7, 2023
A Home Depot store in Philadelphia, Sept. 21, 2022.
Operations
Man Charged with Cheating Home Depot Stores Out of $300,000
He allegedly dressed to appear like a contractor as part of the door-return scam.
August 4, 2023
Motion Control Enterprises 612fe3f5bfead
Operations
Private Equity Firm to Fund 'Next Phase' of MCE's Growth
Frontenac has completed a "continuation vehicle" with the distributor.
August 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 4 04 24 Pm 640ba977aecd1 644977a5a4ec0
Operations
Graybar Announces Record Q2 Net Sales
The company's net income was down compared to the same quarter last year.
August 2, 2023
UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally in Atlanta, July 21, 2023.
Operations
Instant Customer Gratification Pushes Workers to the Brink
Across numerous industries, one underlying factor drives a surge of labor unrest.
July 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 27 At 1 19 58 Pm
Operations
Industrial Distribution's July/August Digital Edition
Featuring ID's annual Salary Report and a visit with Kimball Midwest as it marks its centennial.
July 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 27 At 2 31 07 Pm
Operations
Acme Tools Commemorates 75 Years
The company has evolved from a small motor repair company into an omnichannel retailer.
July 27, 2023
Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample at the EPA Center for Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response, Cincinnati, Feb. 16, 2023.
Operations
3M's 'Forever Chemicals' Settlement Draws Complaints from States
They contend that the deal would let 3M off too easily.
July 27, 2023
Drone Landscape
Operations
Avoid Misplaced Inventory and 'Line Down' Situations with Drone-Powered Warehouse Monitoring
With this technology, employees can resolve inventory errors from their desks.
July 27, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 21 At 10 07 57 Am
Operations
LBB Specialties Announces Restructuring
The specialty chemicals and ingredients distributor will consolidate its operations under one brand.
July 21, 2023
I Stock 1408854851
Operations
OSHA Launches Program to Reduce Hazards at Warehouses, Distribution Centers
Injury and illness rates can be twice as high as overall private industry.
July 14, 2023
I Stock 1484483372
Operations
Ruling Chips Away at Limits on Conduct After Employment
The decision could be the death knell for confidentiality or non-disparagement clauses in severance agreements.
July 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 09 At 3 04 23 Pm 636c15e9862a8
Operations
MRC Global Issues 2023 ESG Report
The distributor has developed its first full greenhouse gas inventory management plan.
July 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 11 At 4 03 44 Pm
Operations
Fastenal Releases 2023 ESG Report
The company completed an assessment defining key issues impacting Fastenal and its stakeholders.
July 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 08 At 2 39 46 Pm 64822e94c4bf7
Operations
Grainger Issues 2023 ESG Report
The company said it is already approaching its 2030 emissions reductions target.
July 10, 2023