Fastenal Releases 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

The company completed an assessment defining key issues impacting Fastenal and its stakeholders.

Fastenal
Jul 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 11 At 4 03 44 Pm
Fastenal

WINONA, Minn. — Fastenal on Monday announced the publication of its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report.

The report, which recaps Fastenal's performance and progress in 2022, was produced with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative standards and aligns with the ESG disclosure and reporting frameworks established by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.

One of the initiatives detailed in the report is Fastenal's completion of a materiality assessment to define and prioritize key ESG issues impacting the company and its stakeholders, including employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders, and local communities. Based on this exercise, Fastenal has defined its ESG vision, pillars, and strategic objectives, and has begun to create a roadmap — detailed strategies and goals — for each of the ESG topics found to be most significant.

Other 2022 highlights:

  • Created an ESG Community of Practice to promote structured collaboration among leaders and subject matter experts across the organization who are vital to executing the roadmap.
  • Achieved third-party certification to the ISO 45001 occupational health and safety management systems, the ISO/IEC 27001 information security management systems, and the ISO 14001 environmental management systems – together reflecting Fastenal's commitment to being a safe, secure, and sustainable organization.
  • Established a perennial "Blue Team Blood Drive" in partnership with the American Red Cross and other blood supply organizations. The program includes in-person blood drives at large Fastenal facilities as well as a virtual blood drive, which allows employees and friends to participate at local community sites worldwide.

"Our ESG vision centers on three pillars that reflect who we are and what we believe in: empowering people, preserving our world, and serving as a trusted partner," said Dan Florness, Fastenal's president and CEO. "The 'Blue Team' at Fastenal is working hard to move forward on these fronts, and we're excited to see where the journey takes us in years to come."

