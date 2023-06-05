Incora Files for Bankruptcy Protection

The aerospace supplier has secured an agreement for more than $300 million to maintain its operations.

Incora
Jun 5, 2023
I Stock 1344771267
iStock

FORT WORTH, Texas — Incora and certain affiliates, a leading global provider of innovative supply chain management solutions, announced that the company filed for voluntary protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Incora intends to use the Chapter 11 process to improve its capital structure and position the business for long-term growth.

To fund and preserve its operations during the Chapter 11 process, the company has entered into an agreement, subject to Bankruptcy Court approval, providing more than $300 million in debtor-in-possession financing. Upon approval by the Bankruptcy Court, the DIP financing will provide Incora with the necessary liquidity to operate as usual as it works to improve its balance sheet.

“We expect that this decisive action will 'right-size' our capital structure and allow us to confidently build and grow into the future," said Incora CEO David Coleal. "This path will enable Incora to continue operating its business from a place of strength, positioned to empower its customers to meet their critical business needs.”

The company has filed customary motions with the Bankruptcy Court intended to allow Incora to maintain normal operations and fulfill its go-forward commitments to customers, vendors and employees. These motions are typical in the Chapter 11 process and Incora anticipates they will be heard and approved in the first few days of the case. Incora is advised in this matter by Milbank LLP as restructuring counsel, PJT Partners as financial advisor and Alvarez & Marsal as restructuring advisor.

Incora is the trade name for the group of companies formed by Wesco Aircraft and Pattonair, a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace and other industries.

Latest in Operations
I Stock 1344771267
Incora Files for Bankruptcy Protection
June 5, 2023
3BG Supply headquarters, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Tech-Enabled, Customer First
June 5, 2023
The former Relax Inn, Moraine, Ohio.
Winsupply Purchases Former Hotel Near Dayton Headquarters
June 1, 2023
I Stock 1405334998
CEO Pay Growth Slows
May 31, 2023
Related Stories
3BG Supply headquarters, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Operations
Tech-Enabled, Customer First
The former Relax Inn, Moraine, Ohio.
Operations
Winsupply Purchases Former Hotel Near Dayton Headquarters
I Stock 1405334998
Operations
CEO Pay Growth Slows
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 30, 2023
The former Relax Inn, Moraine, Ohio.
Operations
Winsupply Purchases Former Hotel Near Dayton Headquarters
Company officials said the property could offer "options for future growth."
June 1, 2023
I Stock 1405334998
Operations
CEO Pay Growth Slows
But it would still take a typical worker two lifetimes to make their annual pay.
May 31, 2023
Levelers that offer a smooth transition from leveler to trailer and back are preferable, since they minimize the “dock shock” absorbed by forklift drivers.
Operations
3 Essential Tips for Loading Dock Safety
Between worker’s comp, damage and downtime, loading dock accidents cost companies an estimated $675 million annually.
May 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 25 At 11 59 29 Am
Operations
Industrial Distribution's May/June Digital Edition
Featuring a visit with 3BG Supply and our 76th annual survey of distributor operations.
May 26, 2023
IoT Solutions on display at Wesco's Innovation Center in Glenview, Ill.
Operations
Wesco Announces New 'Innovation Partner Ecosystem'
The company is also expanding its IoT services and opening a new hub in suburban Chicago.
May 24, 2023
I Stock 861361082
Operations
Value-Added Services Could Be Distributors' Silver Bullet
A broader range of services could particularly benefit smaller companies struggling to compete on price.
May 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 12 At 2 26 12 Pm 63978e9161344
Operations
NSI Industries Founding Partner Victor Hawdon Dies
Hawdon was instrumental in the development of products, sales tools and packaging alternatives used across the electrical industry.
May 22, 2023
Employee Non Compete I Stock 1455331862
Operations
Requiem for Non-Competes? Proposed FTC Rule Would Make Almost All Such Agreements Unlawful
Distributors need to be ready for a post-non-compete world.
May 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 11 At 1 56 57 Pm 636ea921c819b 63ea4cb0088a7
Earnings
RBC Bearings Posts Record Results for 2022
The company's fourth-quarter sales were up nearly 10%.
May 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 19 At 2 11 57 Pm
Operations
DigiKey Unveils New Logo, Brand
The new look — which debuted at the EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas — will roll out throughout 2023.
May 19, 2023
The emblem of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on a podium in Vail, Colo., Feb. 16, 2016.
Operations
Check Your AI 'Bossware' Tools for Bias
Tools that track the whereabouts, keystrokes and productivity of workers can also run afoul of discrimination laws.
May 19, 2023
Driven Lisa Pope Karthik Dckap
Operations
Epicor President Shares Distribution Industry Insights
Lisa Pope on the challenges and opportunities in the post-pandemic landscape.
May 17, 2023
3 M And Svante
Operations
3M, Svante to Develop Carbon Dioxide Removal Products
The companies will develop materials that can trap and permanently remove CO2.
May 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 3 02 53 Pm 6418bc10f3a45
Operations
AFFLINK Celebrates 50 Years
Officials said it is now "the largest and most diverse network of distributors in the country."
May 15, 2023