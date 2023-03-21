Freight Carrier to Pay $535K for Clean Water Act Violations

The agreement also requires the company to implement a comprehensive stormwater compliance program.

U.S. Department of Justice
Mar 21, 2023
I Stock 1357688515
iStock

FORT SMITH, Ark. — ABF Freight System Inc. a freight carrier that operates more than 200 transportation facilities in 47 states and Puerto Rico, has resolved allegations that it violated requirements of the Clean Water Act relating to industrial stormwater at locations across the country.

Under the proposed settlement, ABF will enhance and implement its comprehensive, corporate-wide stormwater compliance program at all its transportation facilities except those located in the state of Washington, and will pay a civil penalty of $535,000, a portion of which will be directed to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, the state of Maryland and the state of Nevada, who all joined this settlement.

The complaint in the case, filed contemporaneously with the proposed consent decree, alleges that ABF failed to comply with certain conditions of their CWA permits (e.g., spills that had not been cleaned up; failure to implement required spill prevention measures; failure to implement measures to minimize contamination of stormwater runoff; failure to conduct monitoring of stormwater discharges as required; and failure to provide all required training to ABF’s employees) at nine of its transportation facilities. 

“Companies must comply with Clean Water Act provisions to prevent waterways from being contaminated by industrial pollutants,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “This consent decree ensures that measures will be implemented at hundreds of transportation facilities across the nation to protect nearby waterways and the communities that live along them.”

“Through this settlement ABF will implement an enhanced, comprehensive stormwater management program at transportation facilities they operate across the country,” said acting Assistant Administrator Larry Starfield of EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance. “This settlement exemplifies EPA’s commitment to working with companies like ABF who notify EPA of noncompliance and then work to improve compliance with the Clean Water Act to help ensure the protection of local water resources.”

“Water quality affects every citizen equally, its importance simply cannot be overstated,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Fowlkes for the Western District of Arkansas. “This agreement ensures that ABF will take significant steps towards ensuring that water quality is not negatively affected by its operations. This settlement would not have been possible without the commitment and cooperation of all the federal, state and local agencies involved along with ABF.”

In April 2015, ABF voluntarily disclosed to EPA that it failed to obtain industrial stormwater permit coverage at multiple facilities and had discovered additional areas of noncompliance with the CWA through the company’s own compliance audits which were conducted at nearly all its facilities during 2013 and 2014. Between October 2016 and April 2019, EPA, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, the State of Maryland, and the State of Nevada conducted 15 inspections of ABF’s facilities and observed noncompliance with applicable stormwater laws at both CWA permitted facilities and No Exposure Certification (NEC) facilities.

To address the extent of ABF’s noncompliance, the proposed consent decree requires ABF to continue to implement and enhance its comprehensive, corporate-wide stormwater compliance program. This includes a memorialization of stormwater roles and responsibilities, comprehensive employee training with contractor awareness, implementation of standard operating procedures, stormwater pollution prevention plan management, and tracking facility-specific corrective actions. The settlement also requires ABF to conduct tiered management oversight inspections at its permitted and NEC facilities throughout the three-year implementation of this consent decree.

Stormwater runoff from industrial facilities can pick up pollutants like trash, chemicals, oils and sediment that can harm waters throughout the country. Pollutants in stormwater can cause changes in hydrology and water quality that result in habitat modification and loss, increased flooding, decreased aquatic biological diversity, and increased sedimentation and erosion. It is critical that all facilities requiring permit coverage appropriately apply for permit coverage and adhere to applicable stormwater regulations to ensure environmental impacts are effectively minimized.

The injunctive relief measures set forth in the proposed consent decree are designed to result in effective stormwater runoff management at ABF’s facilities, including those facilities that conduct vehicle maintenance and equipment cleaning.

The consent decree, lodged in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas, is subject to a 30-day federal public comment period and approval by the federal court.

Latest in Operations
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
February 23, 2023
Ford E-Transit electric vans displayed at Gus Machado Ford, Hialeah, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023.
Rexel Awarded Contract for USPS Charging Stations
March 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 3 02 53 Pm
AFFLINK Adds IPS Packaging & Automation
March 20, 2023
I Stock 1319658101
5 Safety Secrets to Make the Job Easier
March 17, 2023
Related Stories
Ford E-Transit electric vans displayed at Gus Machado Ford, Hialeah, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023.
Operations
Rexel Awarded Contract for USPS Charging Stations
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 9 07 07 Am
Operations
Turtle Launches New Brand to Mark Centennial
I Stock 1319658101
Operations
5 Safety Secrets to Make the Job Easier
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Executing Intelligent Pricing for an Agile Approach to Profitability
Sponsored
Executing Intelligent Pricing for an Agile Approach to Profitability
Register now to attend our new video podcast with a live Q&A session on March 22, 2023 at 1:00 pm CST. This live event is hosted by Industrial Distribution featuring the technology advisors from Net at Work.
March 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 3 02 53 Pm
Awards
AFFLINK Adds IPS Packaging & Automation
AFFLINK said the addition of IPS would strengthen its footprint in industrial packaging.
March 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 9 07 07 Am
Operations
Turtle Launches New Brand to Mark Centennial
The distributor is hosting its 2023 supplier expo this week.
March 20, 2023
I Stock 1319658101
Operations
5 Safety Secrets to Make the Job Easier
Safety is what happens when nobody is watching.
March 17, 2023
Tech Talk I Stock 1353946950
Supply Chain
Sustainability Won’t Improve Unless Suppliers Are Empowered
Good supplier data is a function of good supplier engagement — and the reverse is also true.
March 17, 2023
Emissions from a coal-fired power plant, Kansas City, Mo., Feb. 1, 2021.
Operations
Climate Reporting Proposal Draws Nearly 15,000 Comments
The draft rule could require companies to report on the costs of climate change for their business above a certain threshold.
March 16, 2023
Ep43tn
Video
Fastenal Finds a Fit with ESG Reporting
The distributor was working on environmental goals long before they became official.
March 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 15 At 2 14 43 Pm
Operations
Cembre Endorses NEMRA Standards
The company called the move part of its commitment to independent manufacturer representatives.
March 15, 2023
I Stock 914855976
Operations
Manufacturing Technology Orders Slide in January
The value of new orders was down 20% compared to the first month of 2022.
March 14, 2023
The Caterpillar Inc. 'CAT' logo adorns an excavator at the Milton CAT dealership in Londonderry, N.H., Feb. 20, 2020.
Operations
Caterpillar Workers Ratify New Contract
The deal covers 7,000 employees.
March 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 3 40 44 Pm
Operations
New Yorker Electronics Announces Taitien Distribution Agreement
Taitien is a leading global manufacturer of quartz frequency control solutions.
March 10, 2023
I Stock 1365137114
Operations
Integrity, Innovation and Risk-Taking: A Rare Combination in CEOs
An analysis found that CEOs who scored the highest in terms of integrity also scored the lowest on innovation, proactiveness and risk-taking.
March 10, 2023
Workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach in Corona Del Mar after an oil spill in Newport Beach, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021.
Operations
Shipping Companies Reach $97M California Oil Spill Agreement
Dragging anchors struck a pipeline.
March 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 3 53 01 Pm
Operations
Evergreen Announces Name Change
Evergreen Marketing Group will now be known as Evergreen Supply Network.
March 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 1 30 50 Pm
Operations
Optimas Solutions Passes ISO 9001 Surveillance Audit
The company's recent endorsements represent a high-water mark for its quality management system.
February 28, 2023