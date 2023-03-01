Evergreen Announces Name Change

Evergreen Marketing Group will now be known as Evergreen Supply Network.

Evergreen Supply Network
Mar 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 3 53 01 Pm

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — Effective March 1, Evergreen Marketing Group will become Evergreen Supply Network.

Evergreen has evolved over the years providing services beyond marketing. The company has built an extensive network of distributor members and preferred suppliers helping them differentiate themselves within the industry. 

With Evergreen’s commitment to advancing value-added programs, the name Evergreen Supply Network more accurately reflects the organization today and its future. Additionally, a comprehensive training program is available to all distributor members for growth and development in the industrial and construction industries.

Along with this change, a newly redesigned logo, new website, a complete building renovation, and the Evergreen Executive Leadership Academy has also been revealed.

“Evergreen is excited with these changes that will help our Distributor Members and Preferred Suppliers be better positioned for significant growth in the coming years,” said ESN CEO Bill Ward.

Branding

The branding refresh demonstrates the progress that the organization is delivering through innovative programming to maximize growth for our customers. 

Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 3 53 34 Pm

Website

ESN’s new website, launching in March, has a completely new look and feel which will enhance the overall user experience to include the following major functional upgrades:

  • Enhanced Training and Education Dashboard for our member companies
  • Digitally enhanced user experience - Ease of Navigation
    - Planning for Profit (PFP) –– Online digital inputting and updating and stored for future reference
    - Partnership Conference
    - Featured Supplier Landing Pages

Building Renovations

Evergreen’s headquarters, located in Farmers Branch, hosts many training and educational programs for our Distributor Members and Preferred Suppliers each year.

“To further enhance the experience and Evergreen’s commitment to a best-in-class facility, our shareholders invested in an extensive building renovation which was completed in January 2023,” said Pete Molloy, chairman of the board of ESN and co-founder and CEO of Jobsite Supply Inc.

Training and Development

Evergreen continues their 30-year commitment to unrivaled professional development programs with its New Evergreen Executive Leadership Academy.

“The EELA program and curriculum was specifically designed to help foster the development of ESN distributor members and preferred suppliers upcoming leaders in the industrial and construction distribution industry,” said Wade McCone, director of training and professional development, ESN. 

The program is designed for those currently in leadership roles and are looking for opportunities to broaden their strategic thinking, collaborate with others in similar positions, and be introduced to new ideas in the independent distribution channel. 

Wednesday's announcement marks a milestone in Evergreen’s evolution as the organization continues to support the growth of Evergreen’s members and preferred suppliers.

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 10, 2023
Colorful Gloves
Colorful PPE Makes a Difference in Industrial Workplaces
February 27, 2023
A woman types on a laptop while on a train in New Jersey, May 18, 2021.
4-Day Workweek Trial: Shorter Hours, Happier Employees
February 24, 2023
I Stock 1199635648
Exposing Distributors to Increased Liability
February 24, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 1 30 50 Pm
Operations
Optimas Solutions Passes ISO 9001 Surveillance Audit
Colorful Gloves
Operations
Colorful PPE Makes a Difference in Industrial Workplaces
A woman types on a laptop while on a train in New Jersey, May 18, 2021.
Operations
4-Day Workweek Trial: Shorter Hours, Happier Employees
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
For many industries, IIoT presents as many challenges as opportunities, but it is clearly the way of the future. Successfully deploying an IIoT application requires careful planning and attention to detail from the moment you decide to begin your journey.
February 23, 2023
Colorful Gloves
Operations
Colorful PPE Makes a Difference in Industrial Workplaces
Five ways adding some color can improve safety.
February 27, 2023
A woman types on a laptop while on a train in New Jersey, May 18, 2021.
Operations
4-Day Workweek Trial: Shorter Hours, Happier Employees
An overwhelming majority of companies that participated will keep the shorter hours.
February 24, 2023
I Stock 1199635648
Operations
Exposing Distributors to Increased Liability
Under proposed Labor Department rules, more workers are likely to be classified as employees, rather than independent contractors.
February 24, 2023
Ep43tn
Video
Fastenal Finds a Fit with ESG Reporting
The distributor was working on environmental goals long before they became official.
February 23, 2023
I Stock 1443571855
Operations
Home Depot's Strong Quarter Overshadowed by '23 Outlook
The home improvement giant's pandemic-era boom has eased for a number of reasons.
February 22, 2023
I Stock 1332378850
Operations
Remote Working: A Challenge and an Opportunity
Some employers might be pushing the envelope when it comes to monitoring workers.
February 22, 2023
Johnae Strong brushes her teeth as she prepres her 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter Jari Akim, left, for school, Feb. 10, 2023, Chicago.
Operations
Illinois Poised to Mandate Paid Leave for Nearly All Workers
The proposal would go beyond requirements in other states.
February 20, 2023
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Operations
Robotics Are Stuck in Neutral Without Human Management
In the early days, the thinking was that robots will eventually outsmart humans and there will be less need for human capital. This has clearly not been the case.
February 19, 2023
I Stock 184056989
Operations
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Up More than 10% in 2022
December's $188 million in orders brought the year-to-date total to $2.2 billion.
February 17, 2023
Dsc01125 63c859f1af0ea
Operations
American Bolt Marks 60 Years of Threaded Fasteners
In the third and final part of ID's annual "Watch List," a visit with American Bolt Corporation.
February 16, 2023
An office building in Frankfurt, Germany, Dec. 6, 2022.
Operations
Companies' Climate Targets Not What They Claim
Major brands are exaggerating how ambitious their efforts are.
February 13, 2023
I Stock 1179865141
Operations
Lowe’s Announces Partnership with Klein Tools
Klein products will be available in Lowe’s stores and online later this year.
February 9, 2023
Layer 9 63c5be603e63b
Operations
Breaking New Ground After More than a Century
In part 2 of ID's annual "Watch List," a look at Industrial Supply Company Inc.
February 8, 2023
Screenshot 2023 02 07 4 29 31 Pm
Operations
Allied Electronics & Automation Rebrands as RS
The move will provide opportunities to improve efficiencies and increase scalability.
February 7, 2023