Royal Supply, Specialty Bearings President Announces New Company

6S Safety will distribute safety products and services to all industry segments.

6S Safety
Feb 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 13 At 1 40 29 Pm
6S Safety

ELYRIA, Ohio — Don Chargin, president of Royal Supply Company and Specialty Bearings, on Tuesday announced the inception of his new company, 6S Safety.

6S Safety will distribute safety products and services to all industry segments, offering world-class products, services and training for MRO customers and OEMs.

6S Safety was created — and has become platform of — the "5S Quality" system, referencing 1. Sort; 2. Set-in-Order; 3. Shine; 4. Standardize; and 5. Sustain. When you implement the 5S quality process, you secure the 6S, which is safety compliance.  

Chargin, a veteran in industrial distribution and president of 6S Safety, is excited to offer customers a complete range of safety products, alternative solutions, training and 5S support committed to safety and improving efficiency, while minimizing obstacles to improve workflows.

"We are excited to present our full 6S Safety capabilities and help our customers to keep their costs in line and their injuries to a minimum, using the proper safety products in addition to the training we offer," Chargin said.

Latest in Operations
An office building in Frankfurt, Germany, Dec. 6, 2022.
Companies' Climate Targets Not What They Claim
February 13, 2023
I Stock 1179865141
Lowe’s Announces Partnership with Klein Tools
February 9, 2023
Ep32tn
Security Breach: When Seeing the Attack Isn't Enough to Stop it
February 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 01 At 11 25 12 Am
Applied Industrial Releases 5th Maintenance Product Catalog
February 1, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1179865141
Operations
Lowe’s Announces Partnership with Klein Tools
Layer 9 63c5be603e63b
Operations
Breaking New Ground After More than a Century
Screenshot 2023 02 07 4 29 31 Pm
Operations
Allied Electronics & Automation Rebrands as RS
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
January 31, 2023
I Stock 1179865141
Operations
Lowe’s Announces Partnership with Klein Tools
Klein products will be available in Lowe’s stores and online later this year.
February 9, 2023
Layer 9 63c5be603e63b
Operations
Breaking New Ground After More than a Century
In part 2 of ID's annual "Watch List," a look at Industrial Supply Company Inc.
February 8, 2023
Screenshot 2023 02 07 4 29 31 Pm
Operations
Allied Electronics & Automation Rebrands as RS
The move will provide opportunities to improve efficiencies and increase scalability.
February 7, 2023
Ep32tn
Operations
Security Breach: When Seeing the Attack Isn't Enough to Stop it
Exterior defenses are making hackers visible; the next step is eliminating the threat before it spreads.
February 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 06 At 1 27 16 Pm
Operations
Alaska Rubber Group Announces Rebrand
The distributor is now known as ARG Industrial.
February 6, 2023
Naw Logo
Associations
CEOs Get Candid at NAW Roundtable
A panel of industry leaders chats about topics ranging from supply chain struggles to talent retention.
February 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 01 At 11 25 12 Am
Operations
Applied Industrial Releases 5th Maintenance Product Catalog
The latest catalog features more than 47,000 products specifically selected for MROP customers.
February 1, 2023
Ag5 A5477 Closer With Tanks 63c5bb63073fd
Operations
From Phosphate Mining to Ships and Power Plants
In part 1 of ID's annual "Watch List," a look at Riverhawk Industrial Supply.
January 31, 2023
Unnamed
Operations
Wesco Announces New International Brand
Wesco Anixter underscores the company’s commitment to combine global scale and local expertise.
January 31, 2023
Philips Headquarter Amsterdam The Netherland Ali Global 6392345d2611a
Operations
Philips to Cut 6,000 Jobs Worldwide
This comes on top of a reduction of 4,000 staff the company announced in October.
January 30, 2023
To improve customer service and delivery, in 2021, Turtle opened a new state-of-the-art 159,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Somerset, NJ, and celebrated with employees at the Grand Opening.
Operations
100 Years In — and Getting Greener
Turtle & Hughes brings a spirited approach to sustainability as it celebrates its centennial.
January 30, 2023
Stellar 636132ceb4250
Operations
Stellar Industrial Supply Names 3M Supplier of the Year
The companies collaborated to save their joint customers nearly 22.5% in 2022.
January 27, 2023
I Stock 1422593811
Operations
Lumber Supplier Faces Fines Following Worker's Death
An 18-year-old worker was killed after being struck by a forklift.
January 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 23 At 2 37 32 Pm
Operations
Industrial Distribution's January/February Digital Edition
Featuring our annual "Watch List" and a visit with Turtle & Hughes.
January 24, 2023