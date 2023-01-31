Wesco Announces New International Brand

PITTSBURGH and BARCELONA – Wesco International, a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, on Tuesday unveiled the details of the organization’s international go-to-market brand at ISE Show 2023.

“We are proud to share a new international brand identity that underscores Wesco Anixter’s commitment to innovation and in-country expertise, showcasing the company’s ability to provide customers around the globe with the solutions they need to drive operational efficiency and profitability,” said Wesco Chairman, President and CEO John Engel.

The new international Wesco Anixter brand represents the combined organization across its CALA, EMEA and APAC regions and underscores the company’s commitment to combine global scale and local expertise to deliver innovative supply chain solutions to customers around the world.

Named to Fortune magazine’s list of the “World’s Most Admired” companies, operating in more than 50 countries, and building on the strong heritage of both the Wesco and Anixter businesses, Wesco Anixter is uniquely positioned to provide the scale and resources of a global company with the local knowledge and in-country expertise required to help customers navigate current needs and drive towards long-term goals. Following the acquisition of Anixter in 2020, the unified company has focused on forging strong, strategic relationships across the globe that can deliver innovation to both customers and suppliers – without interruption. That emphasis has already yielded increased customer service, produced an expanded product and services portfolio, streamlined procurement and support, and enabled faster, more efficient project management and deployment solutions.

Today, the company’s global team of sales and technical specialists provide exceptional customer support and boast a depth of industry experience spanning construction, manufacturing, electrical, renewables, lighting, communications, security, professional A/V, utility and broadband, as well as many other industries. In tandem, Wesco Anixter’s in-country expertise and local presence help ensure associates have the experience to help customers drive operational excellence now and in the future.

“For 100 years, Wesco has been on the front lines of the supply chain industry. Change has been the only constant, and yet we’ve remained steadfast in our mission to help our customers navigate emerging market dynamics time and time again. It’s this commitment to service coupled with ever-present ingenuity and hard-earned expertise that has continued to set us apart even as we’ve grown around the globe,” said Engel. “Looking ahead, we remain focused on serving as a reliable, dedicated partner, helping to keep our customer’s businesses running as we strive to become the best tech-enabled supply chain solutions provider in the world.”