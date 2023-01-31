From Phosphate Mining to Ships and Power Plants

In part 1 of ID's annual "Watch List," a look at Riverhawk Industrial Supply.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jan 31, 2023
Ag5 A5477 Closer With Tanks 63c5bb63073fd
Riverhawk Industrial Supply

It can be tough sledding as a smaller company in the industrial distribution sector.

Like all distributors — and most companies, in general — they continue to deal with the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic and its various fallout effects, from sluggish supply chains and increasing customer demand to inflation to rising interest rates.

Small distributors, however, also face their own unique challenges — namely, competing with much larger rivals as their industry undergoes a long pattern of consolidation that shows no signs of abating.

Against all odds, though, thousands of smaller companies continue to not only survive, but thrive amid such tumultuous circumstances.

Although coverage of the distribution sector often focuses disproportionately on its largest companies — including many on this publication’s annual Big 50 list — it’s important to acknowledge the crucial position that smaller distributors occupy in the broader industrial market. 

Each year, our Watch List examines a handful of distributors who don’t boast the pure sales numbers or geographic reach of their larger counterparts, but nonetheless provide essential products and services to customers in their respective regions and end-markets. Over the next couple of weeks, we'll delve into this year's list with a look at distributors whose outstanding performance might otherwise fly under the radar.

Hailing from Central Florida, Riverhawk Industrial Supply might be a relatively new name to the industrial distribution sector, but its history dates back more than four decades. 

Founded in 1980 as E&W Tool and Supply, the company was originally established to serve the local phosphate mining industry, a key component in the production of agricultural fertilizer. After decades of growth and expansion — both in its products and scale — the company decided to rename itself after the region’s ubiquitous osprey in 2019.

Today, Riverhawk provides a range of industrial supplies and specialty tools — representing more than 300 vendors — to the construction, power plant, shipbuilding, maintenance and manufacturing sectors throughout Florida and into other states. The company touts a three-in-one supply chain solution, stretching from flexible ordering options to sophisticated tracking technology to repair services across over 30 brands. Riverhawk was recognized by the NetPlus Alliance last year for its performance in the Brand Champion program with Milwaukee Tool, which aims to provide exceptional products and services through education, online training, and hands-on field sales support.
- ID

Riverhawk Long 63c5bb5176ec5

Name: Riverhawk Industrial Supply
Nominated by: NetPlus Alliance
Top executive(s): Sarah Finlayson, president; Brian May, purchasing; Zach Miller, operations
Year founded: 1980, as E&W Tool and Supply
Headquarters: Mulberry, Florida
Website: www.riverhawkindustrialsupply.com 
Number of locations: 1
Key product categories: Tools, safety, welding, lifting, industrial supplies, janitorial
Total employee headcount: 33
Total SKU count: 10,000
Do they offer e-commerce? Not yet.

Recent honors: Riverhawk has been recognized in multiple years by Milwaukee Tool, Harrington Hoists and Lincoln Electric for outstanding distributor growth. Sarah Finlayson received a 2021 Women in Distribution award for her entrepreneurial mindset.

Company commentary: "Riverhawk Industrial Supply is a distributor of tools, safety, welding and industrial supplies. Founded with a focus on Central Florida’s phosphate industry, Riverhawk has grown into a national supplier for industrial maintenance, manufacturing and construction companies. Riverhawk’s strength is building deep partnerships with customers to solve problems. This is supported by Riverhawk’s ancillary services, such as tool repair, custom asset tracking software, vendor managed inventory and job site solutions."

Latest in Operations
Unnamed
Wesco Announces New International Brand
January 31, 2023
Philips Headquarter Amsterdam The Netherland Ali Global 6392345d2611a
Philips to Cut 6,000 Jobs Worldwide
January 30, 2023
Stellar 636132ceb4250
Stellar Industrial Supply Names 3M Supplier of the Year
January 27, 2023
I Stock 1422593811
Lumber Supplier Faces Fines Following Worker's Death
January 24, 2023
Related Stories
Unnamed
Operations
Wesco Announces New International Brand
To improve customer service and delivery, in 2021, Turtle opened a new state-of-the-art 159,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Somerset, NJ, and celebrated with employees at the Grand Opening.
Operations
100 Years In — and Getting Greener
Stellar 636132ceb4250
Operations
Stellar Industrial Supply Names 3M Supplier of the Year
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
Philips Headquarter Amsterdam The Netherland Ali Global 6392345d2611a
Operations
Philips to Cut 6,000 Jobs Worldwide
This comes on top of a reduction of 4,000 staff the company announced in October.
January 30, 2023
To improve customer service and delivery, in 2021, Turtle opened a new state-of-the-art 159,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Somerset, NJ, and celebrated with employees at the Grand Opening.
Operations
100 Years In — and Getting Greener
Turtle & Hughes brings a spirited approach to sustainability as it celebrates its centennial.
January 30, 2023
Stellar 636132ceb4250
Operations
Stellar Industrial Supply Names 3M Supplier of the Year
The companies collaborated to save their joint customers nearly 22.5% in 2022.
January 27, 2023
I Stock 1422593811
Operations
Lumber Supplier Faces Fines Following Worker's Death
An 18-year-old worker was killed after being struck by a forklift.
January 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 23 At 2 37 32 Pm
Operations
Industrial Distribution's January/February Digital Edition
Featuring our annual "Watch List" and a visit with Turtle & Hughes.
January 24, 2023
3M logo above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Oct. 24, 2017.
Operations
3M to Cut About 2,500 Manufacturing Jobs
The company said it saw rapid declines in consumer-facing markets and a significant slowdown in China.
January 24, 2023
New Holland earth moving and construction equipment on a lot at the Highway Equipment Company in Zelienople, Pa., March 28, 2014.
Operations
CNH Industrial Workers Approve New Deal
More than 1,000 CNH workers had been on strike since last May.
January 23, 2023
Amazon JFK8 distribution center union organizer Jason Anthony speaks to media, Brooklyn, N.Y., April 1, 2022.
Operations
U.S. Union Membership Rate Hits All-Time Low Despite Campaigns
The number of workers belonging to a union actually increased, but it failed to keep pace with higher overall employment.
January 20, 2023
Usw
Operations
Cleveland-Cliffs, United Steelworkers File Trade Cases on Unfairly Traded Tin Mill Products
They filed antidumping and countervailing duty petitions against eight countries.
January 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 18 At 8 50 16 Am
Staffing Changes
Muza Metal Products Names New CEO
John Kriz will serve as the fifth president and CEO in Muza's 95-year history.
January 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 17 At 11 39 27 Am
Operations
Fastenal Issues Debut ESG Report
The distributor highlighted structural changes in its fuel use and brick-and-mortar footprint.
January 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 13 At 2 50 26 Pm
Operations
Cutting Tool Orders Up 21% in November
Year-to-date orders were up more than 10%.
January 13, 2023
I Stock 1349094914
Operations
What Does ESG Mean?
These business standards and principles are becoming both more commonplace and controversial.
January 13, 2023
Mfg Data
Operations
Using Analytics to Solve 3 Key Manufacturing Challenges
The amount of data that goes unanalyzed in a production facility is frightening.
January 10, 2023