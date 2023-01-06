Building Materials Distributor C.H. Briggs to Shut Down

READING, Pa. — C.H. Briggs Company, an independently owned wholesale distributor of interior specialty building materials for more than 55 years, announced today that it will be winding down operations in the coming months and closing the business.

The company’s decision to close was made after exhaustive efforts to restructure its relationship with its primary supplier were unsuccessful.

The closure impacts 130 C.H. Briggs employees across its five locations. All employees will receive a severance and benefits package and a small team of employees will remain in place through March 31 to finalize operational details of the closure.

Customers with product and order inquiries are asked to call C.H. Briggs Customer Care at 1-800-355-1000.

Julia Klein, chairwoman, C.H. Briggs, made the following statement: