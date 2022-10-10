Dayco to Exit Hydraulics; Kurt Acquires its Inventory

Kurt Hydraulics will take over manufacturing and supply directly to all Dayco distributors.

Kurt Hydraulics
Oct 10, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 10 At 1 54 33 Pm
Kurt Hydraulics

MINNEAPOLIS — Kurt Hydraulics and Dayco on Wednesday announced an agreement for all Dayco-branded hydraulic hose and coupling inventory to be transferred to Kurt Hydraulics. Dayco North America will be exiting the hydraulics category; Kurt will take over manufacturing and supply directly to all Dayco distributors.

Scott Czupryna, national sales manager for Kurt Hydraulics, announced the agreement with Dayco.

“As a long-time partner to Dayco’s hydraulic coupling business our hose and couplings are interchangeable with Dayco’s product line and have a part match in the Kurt catalog and website," Czupryna said. "Kurt Hydraulics has been manufacturing hydraulic fittings for Dayco for over 20 years, and has its own distribution network, so the transition is a natural one for us."

Kurt Hydraulics will be able to provide a greatly expanded product offering for previous Dayco distributors with a complete line of hose, fittings and crimpers. Kurt has over 3,000 available items, including braided, spiral, marine, thermoplastic and specialty hoses. Kurt Hydraulic fittings are manufactured in the U.S. with more than 2,500 styles and sizes that include bite the wire, compression, reusable and ultra-high pressure hydraulic fittings. All Kurt Hydraulic fittings and hose are tested beyond SAE specifications and our fittings are ROHS compliant.

Kurt Hydraulics is in the process of creating individual accounts for Dayco customers and providing notice to those customers. Additionally, Kurt is setting up a warehouse in Canada to better service Canadian distributors. Kurt’s dedicated customer service team and engineering support are on call Monday through Friday.

Kurt Hydraulics offers a wide variety of in-house manufacturing services to create their full line of hydraulic hose couplings. They have the capacity for tube bending, tube flaring, welding, crimping, fitting assembly, braising and plating. Kurt Hydraulics is the only manufacturer in the U.S. that can perform all these operations under one roof, allowing us to better serve our customers and provide competitive pricing.

