Grainger Anticipates Nearly $20B in Sales by 2025

The distributor will outline its targets for the next three years at its annual investor day.

W.W. Grainger Inc.
Sep 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 21 At 8 55 06 Am

CHICAGO — Grainger will host investors today at the company's Northeast Distribution Center in Bordentown, New Jersey.

Members of Grainger's executive team will present an update on the company's strategy, including new three-year financial targets through 2025.

"We have made significant progress over the last several years by starting with the customer and focusing on what matters to drive strong results," said Chairman and CEO D.G. Macpherson ahead of the event. "With a commitment to provide a flawless experience and tangible value for our customers, we are gaining momentum and remain well-positioned to create significant shareholder value by delivering on our financial targets over the next three years."

Presenters will highlight the following expectations:

  • In its High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment, due to strong execution on its strategic growth engines, the company increases its U.S. market outgrowth target to 400 to 500 basis points per year.
  • In its Endless Assortment segment, the company outlines key tenets of its flywheel and expectations for annual high-teens sales growth in local currency for both Zoro and MonotaRO through 2025.
  • Insights into its supply chain advantage and outlines plans to invest in distribution center capacity, automation, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives to support future growth expectations.

Assuming normal economic growth, delivering on these expectations would result in total company full year 2025 performance targets including:

  • Net sales between $19 and $20 billion, representing 8% to 10% compounded annual growth compared to the mid-point of 2022 guidance of $15.1 billion.
  • Adjusted operating margin of approximately 14.5%, representing approximately 70 basis points of improvement compared to the mid-point of 2022 guidance of 13.8%.
  • Adjusted earnings per share of approximately $40, a 43% increase compared to the mid-point of 2022 guidance of $28.
  • Operating cash flow of approximately $2 billion, a 54% increase compared to the mid-point of 2022 guidance at $1.3 billion.
  • Expected annual capital expenditures between $500 and $600 million per year for 2023 through 2025.
  • Management plans to follow a balanced approach to capital allocation that combines investing to accelerate growth with continuing to return significant capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

The company also reaffirms its prior full year 2022 guidance, previously provided on July 29, including 14.5% to 16.5% total company daily sales growth, and adjusted EPS between $27.25 to $28.75, up 37% to 45% compared to 2021.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
I Stock 1183746168
Catalysts for Change
September 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 15 At 1 23 37 Pm
Global Industrial Releases Inaugural Governance Report
September 15, 2022
Schaedler Yesco CEO Greg Schaedler accepts an award for ranking among the region's fastest-growing companies.
Schaedler Yesco Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Companies
September 14, 2022
Related Stories
3M offices, St. Paul, Minn.
Operations
Property Owners Settle PFAS Case for $54M
I Stock 1345894583
Operations
Five Ways Distributors Are Responding to Change in 2022
I Stock 1183746168
Operations
Catalysts for Change
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
I Stock 1345894583
Operations
Five Ways Distributors Are Responding to Change in 2022
And which way is best.
September 21, 2022
I Stock 1183746168
Operations
Catalysts for Change
Ten leadership qualities to embrace in a post-pandemic world.
September 16, 2022
Job applicants at the 305 Second Chance Job & Resource Expo, Miami, June 10, 2022.
Operations
Most Distributors, Manufacturers Worried About Hiring in Coming Years
Some 2.6 million workers in those sectors are expected to retire in the next decade.
September 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 15 At 1 23 37 Pm
Operations
Global Industrial Releases Inaugural Governance Report
The company says responsible stewardship is an essential part of its mission.
September 15, 2022
Schaedler Yesco CEO Greg Schaedler accepts an award for ranking among the region's fastest-growing companies.
Operations
Schaedler Yesco Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Companies
The electrical distributor jumped 19 spots on the list.
September 14, 2022
Unnamed (3)
Operations
Protecting Workers Without Sacrificing Productivity
Companies no longer have to make that trade-off thanks to recent material handling innovations.
September 9, 2022
We Supply America Episode 1 First Supply 1
Operations
'We Supply America' Launches Second Season
The season premiere will feature First Supply.
September 7, 2022
I Stock 1307375430
Operations
Distributors Need to 'Unlearn' Pre-Pandemic Habits
More than half of respondents said the industry needs to address “antiquated” leadership.
August 30, 2022
I Stock 458291485
Operations
3M Bid for Lawsuit Protection Rejected by Judge
The ruling deals a setback to its efforts to resolve lawsuits over faulty earplugs.
August 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 26 At 1 42 36 Pm
Operations
Cumulus Companies Chairman Stephen Cloud Dies at 73
Cloud was with the parent of IBT Industrial Solutions and Magnum Industrial Distributors for 50 years.
August 26, 2022
Pxl 20220617 204359079
Operations
Optimas Re-Opens Quality Lab
The facility will help meet growing demand for performance testing in the region.
August 25, 2022
A new category of durable, high-tech, all epoxy coating is dramatically increasing traction and improving safety in industrial settings.
Operations
Industrial Safety: Preventing Slips and Falls Virtually Everywhere
Durable safety coating is increasing traction and reducing maintenance.
August 23, 2022
Ge
Operations
GE Workers in Alabama Seek Union
The effort follows a union election at an Amazon facility in the state.
August 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 22 At 1 39 13 Pm
Operations
Jergens Inc. Sells Distribution Subsidiary
Jergens aims to focus on its core manufacturing business.
August 22, 2022