Optimas Re-Opens Quality Lab

Optimas Solutions
Aug 25, 2022
Pxl 20220617 204359079
Optimas Solutions

WOOD DALE, Ill. — Optimas Solutions, a global industrial manufacturer-distributor and supply chain solutions provider, on Thursday announced the re-opening of its Quality Lab in Columbus, Indiana.

This move is an outcome of the company’s "Forward Faster" strategy introduced last year to be closer to and more intimate with customers.

“Over the last two years, we’ve gathered key learnings, many of which include quality services, which has helped us develop our Forward Faster strategy. Based on customer requirements, it made sense to re-open the lab and provide fast, cost-effective quality lab services closer to our customers’ locations, ” said Daniel Harms, president of the Americas for Optimas. “Our foundational aspect of 'Forward Faster' is to be ‘one’ with our customers and to do everything we can to make them more successful. This move is another effort to do that in this region and beyond.”

Gabriela Gallegos, vice president of quality for Optimas, said the quality lab conducts general parts inspections and Production Part Approval Process (PPAP) evaluations. The goal is to offer faster quality lab services by localizing capabilities.

“With the Columbus quality lab, we can apply world-class equipment and expertise to validate quality and offer solutions to performance issues. This keeps parts local, deepens relationships at production facilities, saves times and costs, and is convenient for customers,” Gallegos said. 

The lab offers additional inspection tools and capabilities with localized service. For example, Optimas installed the latest VisionLab general inspection equipment, a 3D inspection device for first piece inspection and PPAP. In addition, upgrades have been made to an existing VisionLab system used for angles and O rings. Both machines provide hands-off inspection of fasteners which are more accurate. The lab also offers the ability to check torque specs with torque guns, conduct harness testing and check the porosity of section parts. 

Kevin Coryell, Optimas’ senior manager for quality control, said the lab averages over 200 PPAPs per month, including new products, kitting and engineering changes. PPAP is a framework of requirements used in the automotive supply chain to establish confidence in suppliers and their manufacturing processes. Developed by AIAG (the Automotive Industry Action Group), PPAP is integral to the comprehensive Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP) approach.

With these resources and more, Optimas can now get source release parts (prototype parts) turned around much faster in Optimas’ regional location. For this process, it can inspect and ship within 48 hours of receipt. All of this helps customers speed their development and production cycles. 

“Feedback from our customers about the quality lab capabilities has been very positive,” Harms said. “Our 'Forward Faster' strategy manifests itself in our innovation, best practices and elevated results for customers.”


Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
A new category of durable, high-tech, all epoxy coating is dramatically increasing traction and improving safety in industrial settings.
Industrial Safety: Preventing Slips and Falls Virtually Everywhere
August 23, 2022
Ge
GE Workers in Alabama Seek Union
August 23, 2022
Aerial Crane At Port I Stock 1159208244
Court: Mishandled Peroxide Caused 2021 Port Blast
August 18, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 08 22 At 1 39 13 Pm
Operations
Jergens Inc. Sells Distribution Subsidiary
I Stock 597963388
Operations
MBA vs. MID: Choosing the Degree that Fits Your Career Path
Warehouse Sdaf Housing Up On Forklift Ps
Operations
Solve Industrial Motion Pushes Forward After Restructuring
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
Ge
Operations
GE Workers in Alabama Seek Union
The effort follows a union election at an Amazon facility in the state.
August 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 22 At 1 39 13 Pm
Operations
Jergens Inc. Sells Distribution Subsidiary
Jergens aims to focus on its core manufacturing business.
August 22, 2022
A Japanese chemical tanker ship crashed into the cargo ship off the coast of southwestern Japan, the coast guard said Saturday.
Operations
Chemical Tanker, Cargo Ship Crash Near Southwestern Japan
Some oil leaked from the engine area of the cargo ship.
August 22, 2022
Aerial Crane At Port I Stock 1159208244
Operations
Court: Mishandled Peroxide Caused 2021 Port Blast
The peroxide was kept in direct sunlight for 12 days before the incident.
August 18, 2022
Copper State’s main southern branch located in Tucson, AZ.
Operations
The Evolution of Support
Discipline, customer focus drive Copper State Bolt & Nut's steady business strategy.
August 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 09 At 12 50 15 Pm
Operations
Buckeye Industrial Supply Celebrates 75th Anniversary
The company began as a scrap metals dealer in 1947.
August 9, 2022
Workers In Warehouse
Operations
Exoskeletons, Wearables Face an Uphill Battle with Comfort and Mobility
"While there was no doubt that the exoskeleton helped, John said it prevented him from doing his job and moving the way he wanted."
August 8, 2022
I Stock 1341197219
Operations
How Vending Can Help Distributors and Customers Move Past the Pandemic
Are you ready to help your customers navigate the challenges of a post-pandemic world?
August 8, 2022
Eastey Big Lake Mg 7082 V3(revised)
Operations
Eastey Relocates Production Operations
The building has over 42,000 square-feet of production space and an expansive product demo area.
August 2, 2022
I Stock 178403736
Operations
Distributors Optimistic About Oil, Gas Markets
Despite numerous economic problems, they anticipate a strong year.
July 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 26 At 2 06 17 Pm
Operations
Industrial Distribution’s July/August Digital Edition
Featuring ID's annual salary report, a look at sentiment in the oil and gas sector, and a visit with Copper State Bolt & Nut.
July 27, 2022
In this photo provided by Wabtec, a completed modernized Union Pacific locomotive is prepped for delivery at Wabtec's Fort Worth plant in Fort Worth, Texas, in October 2021. Union Pacific will spend more than $1 billion to upgrade 600 of its old diesel locomotives over the next three years and make them more efficient, but regulators still want it to do more to cut pollution from its engines.
Operations
Union Pacific to Spend $1B to Upgrade 600 Old Locomotives
But regulators still want it to do more to cut pollution from the engines.
July 27, 2022
In this Jan. 25, 2011 file photo, the Boeing Company logo on the property in El Segundo, Calif. Boeing is reporting a $193 million second-quarter profit for shareholders, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, but the results are falling short of Wall Street expectations.
Operations
Boeing Reports Q2 Profit
But the company fell short of expectations as it remained unable to deliver any of its 787 Dreamliner planes.
July 27, 2022
Helpwanted
Operations
Train to Retain: How to Overcome Workforce Turnover
Turnover is higher than it’s ever been with more than 4 million employees quitting each month.
July 26, 2022