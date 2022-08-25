Optimas Re-Opens Quality Lab

WOOD DALE, Ill. — Optimas Solutions, a global industrial manufacturer-distributor and supply chain solutions provider, on Thursday announced the re-opening of its Quality Lab in Columbus, Indiana.

This move is an outcome of the company’s "Forward Faster" strategy introduced last year to be closer to and more intimate with customers.

“Over the last two years, we’ve gathered key learnings, many of which include quality services, which has helped us develop our Forward Faster strategy. Based on customer requirements, it made sense to re-open the lab and provide fast, cost-effective quality lab services closer to our customers’ locations, ” said Daniel Harms, president of the Americas for Optimas. “Our foundational aspect of 'Forward Faster' is to be ‘one’ with our customers and to do everything we can to make them more successful. This move is another effort to do that in this region and beyond.”

Gabriela Gallegos, vice president of quality for Optimas, said the quality lab conducts general parts inspections and Production Part Approval Process (PPAP) evaluations. The goal is to offer faster quality lab services by localizing capabilities.

“With the Columbus quality lab, we can apply world-class equipment and expertise to validate quality and offer solutions to performance issues. This keeps parts local, deepens relationships at production facilities, saves times and costs, and is convenient for customers,” Gallegos said.

The lab offers additional inspection tools and capabilities with localized service. For example, Optimas installed the latest VisionLab general inspection equipment, a 3D inspection device for first piece inspection and PPAP. In addition, upgrades have been made to an existing VisionLab system used for angles and O rings. Both machines provide hands-off inspection of fasteners which are more accurate. The lab also offers the ability to check torque specs with torque guns, conduct harness testing and check the porosity of section parts.

Kevin Coryell, Optimas’ senior manager for quality control, said the lab averages over 200 PPAPs per month, including new products, kitting and engineering changes. PPAP is a framework of requirements used in the automotive supply chain to establish confidence in suppliers and their manufacturing processes. Developed by AIAG (the Automotive Industry Action Group), PPAP is integral to the comprehensive Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP) approach.

With these resources and more, Optimas can now get source release parts (prototype parts) turned around much faster in Optimas’ regional location. For this process, it can inspect and ship within 48 hours of receipt. All of this helps customers speed their development and production cycles.

“Feedback from our customers about the quality lab capabilities has been very positive,” Harms said. “Our 'Forward Faster' strategy manifests itself in our innovation, best practices and elevated results for customers.”



