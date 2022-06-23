Grainger Says Women Account for One-Third of its Leadership Positions

The company detailed its social and environmental progress in its latest annual governance report.

Jun 23rd, 2022
Industrial Distribution staff
Screen Shot 2022 06 22 At 3 47 37 Pm

Industrial supply giant W.W. Grainger says more than one-third of the company’s leadership positions are held by women and nearly one-quarter are held by racial or ethnic minorities.

The Chicago-based distributor on Monday released its 11th annual Environmental, Social and Governance report covering the fiscal year that wrapped up at the end of 2021. Grainger officials said the report showed that the company “continues to be a leader among industrial distributors in this space.”

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve kept true to our purpose by serving our customers and supporting our team members, while still making strong strides toward our ESG objectives,” Grainger Chairman and CEO D.G. Macpherson wrote in the report.

The company said that among its leadership staff, 34% were women and 24% were racially and ethnically diverse. Grainger’s overall workforce saw higher percentages in each category: 39% were women and 37% were racially and ethnically diverse. The company said it implemented training and processes designed to reduce bias in recruiting, interviewing and hiring.

Grainger also reported working with more than 680 suppliers owned by women, minorities, veterans, disabled or LGBTQ individuals in 2021, and that 100% of its workers completed business conduct guidelines training.

“We are exploring how to tie our ESG goals to executive compensation and are testing which metrics are best-suited to include in our incentive programs,” Macpherson added.

More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jun 13th, 2022
I Stock 913276056
Distributors Concerned About Rising Costs, Worker Retention
Taking stock of a challenging market in ID's 75th annual Survey of Distributor Operations.
Jun 14th, 2022
Makita
Range of High-Performance Makita Gloves
Design features include breathable materials, additional padding and reinforcement in high wear areas, stretch elastic cuffs and hook-and-loop wrist closures.
Jun 7th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 07 At 1 50 36 Pm
Arrowhead Systems Announces New Name
Arrowhead Conveyor, Busse/SJI and A&B Engineering Services will remain subsidiaries.
Jun 7th, 2022
Dozens of people were killed and more than 100 others were injured after the inferno broke out following explosions in a container full of chemicals.
Depot Fire Latest to Spotlight Bangladesh Industrial Safety
The fire killed at least 49 people and injured more than 100 others.
Jun 6th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 02 At 1 06 39 Pm
Motion Announces New Fluid Power Business
The MRO giant combined its hydraulic supply operations and former Kaman brands.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 02 At 12 30 50 Pm
Dayton Superior Joins Evergreen Marketing Group
The Ohio company will be a preferred supplier of concrete chemicals.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 01 At 1 32 31 Pm
New Beginning for Therm-O-Disc
The sensing, control and sealing components manufacturer is now a standalone company.
Jun 1st, 2022
I Stock 1279960001
Boosting Performance with Innovation: Strengthening the CPG Supply Chain
CPG partners drive efficiency, collaboration and optimal communication.
May 31st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 27 At 9 25 56 Am
Industrial Distribution’s May/June Digital Edition
Featuring the 75th annual survey of distributor operations, a profile of automation provider CBT Company, and how to protect your business from profit erosion.
May 27th, 2022
Lawson
Wear-Flex High Strength Rapid Repair Compound
It’s perfect for applications that involve vibration or expansion/contraction movement.
May 26th, 2022
The median pay package for the CEOs of the biggest U.S. companies rose 17.1% in 2021 as the economy rebounded and company profits and stock prices jumped.
Here's How Much the Top-Paid CEOs Made in 2021
The highest paid exec on the list earns 2,897x what a typical worker at his company does.
May 26th, 2022