Eriez Selects E.H. & Associates to Represent Metalworking Products

The firm will cover the company's Michigan operations.

Jun 20th, 2022
Eriez
Screen Shot 2022 06 20 At 1 03 58 Pm

ERIE, Pa. — Eriez is adding manufacturing sales representative firm E.H. & Associates to cover the state of Michigan, Darrell Milton, the company's director of heavy industry, announced Thursday.

The firm will offer Eriez’s line of fluid recyclingmaterial handling, vibratory and separation equipment.

“Michigan is a critical geographical area for Eriez’ continued growth in the metalworking industry, so ensuring that we have the best representation within the territory is key," Milton said.

E.H. & Associates, based in Wixom, Michigan, has more than 40 years of experience representing manufacturers in the abrasives, cutting tools, hand tools, welding and machinery industries. E.H. President Greg Baumker leads the firm’s dedicated staff of skilled sales and marketing professionals.  

“E.H. has an extraordinary history and well-earned reputation for integrity selling products complementary to the Eriez line," Milton said. "The team’s long-standing relationships with distributors and end users position them for success serving Eriez metalworking customers in their home state.”

