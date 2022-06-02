Motion Announces New Fluid Power Business

MRO distributor Motion on Thursday announced the formation of a new brand for its fluid power business.

Company officials said Mi Fluid Power Solutions would be a complete provider of fluid power, integrated electronic controls and electro-mechanical technologies for industrial and mobile equipment. The division will focus on hydraulics, pneumatics, lubrication, filtration, process pumps, precision tooling and automation technologies.

The new segment will include Hydraulic Supply Company and Motion’s OE Mobile service, along with the fluid power brands added through Motion’s acquisition of Kaman Distribution Group earlier this year: BW Rogers, Catching FluidPower, Intellimotion, Calkins Fluid Power, Northwest Hose & Fittings, Western Fluid Components and Inrumec.

Motion also said the business would be the largest fluid power hydraulic and industrial hose assembly network in North America with more than 65 stores and support facilities.