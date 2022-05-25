Morito Scovill Americas Celebrates 220 Years

The supplier began producing fasteners in 1802.

May 25th, 2022
Morito Scovill Americas
Screen Shot 2022 05 25 At 1 50 33 Pm

CLARKESVILLE, Ga. — Morito Scovill Americas, a manufacturer of fasteners for apparel and light industrial applications, announced its 220th anniversary as a leading supplier of high-performance fasteners. 

What would blue jeans be if you couldn’t button them? Since its inception in 1802, Morito Scovill Americas has produced metal buttons, snaps and other well-known fasteners. These fasteners are relied on across many industries — from military to marine, from workwear to apparel brands — all because of Morito Scovill Americas' 220 years of manufacturing expertise.

In the 1930s, the company revolutionized the way lightweight garments are fastened by introducing the Gripper snap fastener. A production facility was opened in its current location in Clarkesville, Georgia, in 1957, which became the global headquarters in 1997. The DOT product line of industrial fasteners was acquired from TRW Inc. in 1991, at which time manufacturing operations were consolidated into the Clarkesville facility. 

“Our history is rich in culture, and our depth of knowledge makes us the industry leader around the world," said Chief Sales Officer Shane McEntyre. "Our future is promising as we continue to build partnerships through operational excellence and customer experience."

Acquired by the Morito Co. Ltd. of Osaka, Japan, in 2014, Morito Scovill Americas is a leading global supplier committed to exceeding the expectations of customers, suppliers, employees and other key stakeholders.

