Airgas Launches New Tag Line

Airgas on Thursday announced the official launch of a new company tag line.

The company rolled out the slogan, "Fill Your Potential," internally in March and plans to continue the public launch throughout the year, including a video campaign, facility materials, promotional items and truck branding.

"Airgas associates thrive on enabling our customers to reach their competitive best, from daily reliability to ambitious transformations," Airgas COO Jay Worley said in a statement. "Our new theme line, 'Fill Your Potential,' represents our commitment and mobilization to journey with customers in pursuit of value creation, while together embracing the promise of a sustainable and prosperous future.”

