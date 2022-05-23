Airgas Launches New Tag Line

The company hopes to inspire customers and associates to "fill your potential."

May 23rd, 2022
Industrial Distribution staff
Screen Shot 2022 05 23 At 1 54 48 Pm

Airgas on Thursday announced the official launch of a new company tag line.

The company rolled out the slogan, "Fill Your Potential," internally in March and plans to continue the public launch throughout the year, including a video campaign, facility materials, promotional items and truck branding.

"Airgas associates thrive on enabling our customers to reach their competitive best, from daily reliability to ambitious transformations," Airgas COO Jay Worley said in a statement. "Our new theme line, 'Fill Your Potential,' represents our commitment and mobilization to journey with customers in pursuit of value creation, while together embracing the promise of a sustainable and prosperous future.”

