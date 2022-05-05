Lawson Products Announces Name Change

CHICAGO — Lawson Products Inc. announced Thursday its name change to Distribution Solutions Group, a best-in-class, specialty distribution company which includes operating companies Lawson Products, TestEquity and Gexpro Services.

The publicly traded company changed its name to Distribution Solutions Group Inc., or “DSG,” and also will be changing its ticker symbol and be trading on the NASDAQ under symbol “DSGR” as of May 9, 2022.

“We are excited to reach this next step in the evolution and transformation of these businesses, and believe that Distribution Solutions Group, tagline 'Powerful Solutions. Proven Results.,' exemplifies our strong leadership position that these brands represent in the high-touch, specialty distribution industry,” said J. Bryan King, Chairman and CEO of DSG. “Looking ahead, our Distribution Solutions Group companies provide industry leading capabilities with distinct differentiators for selling, innovation and technologies across a shared platform.

"Our vision is to continue to leverage these unique platform capabilities, capitalize on end markets that have strong secular tailwinds, and accelerate organic and acquisition growth.”