ID's January/February 2020 Digital Edition





Industrial Distribution's January/February 2020 digital edition features our 2020 Watch List, which sheds light on small- and mid-sized distributors nominated by associations and buying groups. Other features include an ID In-Depth on Motion Industries; an ISA 2020 convention preview; a Q&A with Packer Fastener; and guest features discussing distributor-supplier agreements, the high-tech warehouse, Amazon Businesses' five-year anniversary and more.

