ID's January/February 2020 Digital Edition

Industrial Distribution Staff
Feb 10th, 2020
Industrial Distribution's January/February 2020 digital edition features our 2020 Watch List, which sheds light on small- and mid-sized distributors nominated by associations and buying groups. Other features include an ID In-Depth on Motion Industries; an ISA 2020 convention preview; a Q&A with Packer Fastener; and guest features discussing distributor-supplier agreements, the high-tech warehouse, Amazon Businesses' five-year anniversary and more.

Workplace Interactions Rudeness Istock
Is Workplace Rudeness on the Rise?
In surveys, over half of respondents report being treated badly at least once a week.
Jan 28th, 2020
This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form.
Trump Tax Plan Year 2: What to Know
While this year’s tax season is expected to be more sedate than last year, there are a few tweaks to be aware of.
Jan 28th, 2020
I Stock 1135131695
Prioritize 3 Factors to Drive Customer Experience
Distributors often develop a value proposition and then immediately fall back into status quo. Here are the factors to focus on when sharpening customer experience.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Weldcote
High-Quality Slitter INOX-Prime Grinder Wheels
Ideal for applications on carbon-based steels and stainless steel, Weldcote Slitter wheels are contaminant free and offer excellent work finish.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Pferd
Flap Discs
The new flap disc maintains consistent performance throughout its life, yielding maximum economic efficiency for the user.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Jo Trizila, top right, President and CEO of Trizcom Public Relations, conducts a meeting with her staff Ann Littmann, right, Noel Hampton, bottom left, and Hayley Swinton at their office in Dallas on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The recent flu outbreak can really impact small businesses with small staffs and hurt a company&apos;s productivity. Some owners, like Trizila, are trying to mitigate the damage so the flu will not become a nightmare when they&apos;re trying to get clients&apos; work done.
Businesses' Defense Against Flu
Don't let your small business be overwhelmed by flu-based employee absences.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Digital Twin
Preparing Reticent Workers for Digital
The failure to properly account for and overcome the “people problem” is why so few initiatives succeed.
Jan 17th, 2020
I Stock 1055021000
Want to Sell on Amazon? Weigh the Pros, Cons
Amazon provides small businesses many benefits, but the costs can be hard for some to absorb.
Jan 15th, 2020
I Stock 1169794349
Selling in 2020: Are You Really Committed?
With 2020 off-and-running, Paul Reilly discusses the mindset needed to make this sales year your best one ever.
Jan 15th, 2020
Mayhew
Automatic Center Punch
The punch force, ranging from 13.5lbs. - 31.5lbs., can easily be adjusted with the simple turn of a knob, located on the handle.
Jan 8th, 2020
In this July 11, 2012, file photo, John Arensmeyer, CEO of the advocacy group Small Business Majority, poses for a portrait at the Small Business Majority office in Washington. The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act, known as the SECURE Act, won final congressional approval in the Senate last month and was signed into law by President Donald Trump. One of the bill&apos;s features makes it easier for small businesses to band together to offer 401(k) and other retirement plans.&ldquo; Most small businesses simply don&rsquo;t have the funds or staff to offer and manage retirement plans,&rdquo; said Arensmeyer.
Law Boosts Retirement Options
Only half the workers in companies with fewer than 50 employees have access to retirement benefits
Jan 6th, 2020
In this July 18, 2019 file photo, speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi joins fellow Democrats and activists seeking better pay as the House approved legislation to raise the federal minimum wage for the first time in a decade &mdash; to $15 an hour, at the Capitol in Washington.
2020 Brings Higher Labor Costs for Small Biz
As of Jan. 1, there are higher minimum wages in a quarter of the states, and new federal overtime rules, along with several regional factors.
Jan 6th, 2020
In this Dec. 17 photo, an Amazon robot sends a package down a chute, transporting packages from workers to chutes that are organized by zip code, at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, AZ. The tech giant is still rolling out new models descended from the Kiva line, including the Pegasus, a squarish vehicle with a conveyor belt on top that can be found working the early-morning shift at a warehouse in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear.
Warehouse Workers Adapting to Robots
There are growing concerns that keeping up with the pace of the latest warehouse productivity technology is taking a toll on human workers' health, safety and morale.
Dec 30th, 2019
In this April 9, 2018 file photo a cashier rings up a purchase at a store in Salem, NH.
Businesses Facing New Overtime Rules
The jobs most likely to be affected are shift supervisors or assistant managers at restaurants, retailers and manufacturing companies.
Dec 23rd, 2019