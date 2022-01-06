Monroe Engineering Integro, Growing in Cable Assembly and Power Distribution

NEW BRITAIN, CT — At an internal event, Monroe Engineering (Rochester Hills, MI) announced Jan. 1 the successful purchase of the assets of Integro Inc, a New Britain, CT company. This partnership is a strategic addition to Monroe’s growing cable assembly and power distribution product offering. Monroe Integro and its parent company Monroe Engineering currently operate cable assembly facilities in North Branford, CT; Sparks, NV; and North Port, FL along with distribution and manufacturing facilities across the United States.

Positive Customer and Supply Chain Impact:

As one company, Monroe and “Monroe Integro” will be able to streamline quoting, sales, manufacturing and program management with the goal of enhancing customer service and supply chain value. The Integro team’s deep experience in over-molding and FAA/UL certified parts along with their deep engineering team will immediately expand Monroe’s capabilities.

John Bogart, an industry veteran, will remain with the business and will manage the day-to-day operations of Monroe Integro. “I am excited for the opportunity to partner with the Monroe team. We have the manufacturing capacity and the resources to invest in systems, personnel, and equipment to take on additional domestic Power Distribution projects. As the United States continues to invest in infrastructure projects the Monroe team is very well suited to meet the rising need for US assembled units. This partnership should all lead to more efficient product realization for our customers.” said John Bogart, President, Monroe Integro.

Tom Yaroch, VP, Monroe Engineering, added, “Monroe’s solar and infrastructure business has accelerated rapidly over the last couple years, and we see this trend continuing. To be able to partner with John and his team will allow us to keep our growth pace and continue to provide great service and value to our customers across the United States. Like Monroe, they place a huge emphasis on their employees and providing great customer service. We are looking forward to working as one team. We believe this is a win/win for our employees, our customers, and our supplier partners.”

Monroe Engineering is a cutting-edge global industrial manufacturer and distribution company uniquely positioned to offer customers a multitude of value-add, diverse product solutions across may different industries. Monroe operates five Product Centers of Excellence in rubber & sealing, industrial hinges & hardware, casters & gas springs, certified aerospace hardware & electrical components and cables & harnesses. In addition, Monroe has local VMI distribution centers across the United States.