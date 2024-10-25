Ship Owner in Baltimore Bridge Collapse Agrees to Pay $102M for Cleanup

The agreement would settle a lawsuit brought by the Justice Department.

Lea SkeneAlanna Durkin Richer
Oct 25, 2024
The cargo ship Dali stuck under part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge near Pasadena, Md., March 26, 2024.
The cargo ship Dali stuck under part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge near Pasadena, Md., March 26, 2024.
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The owner and manager of the cargo ship that caused the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse have agreed to pay more than $102 million in cleanup costs to settle a lawsuit brought by the Justice Department, officials said Thursday.

The settlement does not cover any damages for rebuilding the bridge, officials said in a news release announcing the agreement. That construction project could cost close to $2 billion. The state of Maryland has filed its own claim seeking those damages, among others.

The settlement comes a month after the Justice Department sued the ship's owner Grace Ocean Private Ltd. and manager Synergy Marine Group, both based in Singapore, seeking to recover funds from the cleanup.

The Justice Department alleged that the electrical and mechanical systems on the ship, the Dali, were improperly maintained, causing it to lose power and veer off course before striking a support column on the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March. The ship was leaving Baltimore for Sri Lanka when its steering failed because of the power loss.

Six men on a road crew, who were filling potholes during an overnight shift, fell to their deaths. Cleanup crews worked around the clock searching for bodies and removing thousands of tons of mangled steel and smashed concrete from the bottom of the Patapsco River. The Dali remained stuck amid the wreckage for almost two months, with collapsed steel trusses draped across the ship's damaged bow.

"This resolution ensures that the costs of the federal government's cleanup efforts in the Fort McHenry Channel are borne by Grace Ocean and Synergy and not the American taxpayer," Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Benjamin Mizer said in a statement.

The collapse snarled commercial shipping traffic through the Port of Baltimore and put many local longshoremen out of work before the channel was fully opened in June. It interrupted East Coast shipping routes as the port is one of the busiest in the country, especially for cars and farm equipment.

Grace Ocean and Synergy filed a court petition just days after the collapse seeking to limit their legal liability in what could become the most expensive marine casualty case in history.

Court records show attorneys for both parties said in a joint filing Thursday that they had reached a settlement agreement and requested dismissal of the Justice Department's claim, which sought $103 million in cleanup costs.

The claim is one of many filed in an expansive liability case that will ultimately determine how much the ship's owner and manager will owe for their role in causing the disaster. The other claims are still unresolved. They've been filed on behalf of the victims' families, companies whose business has suffered as a result of the collapse, municipal entities and more.

FBI agents boarded the ship in April amid a criminal investigation into the circumstances leading up to the collapse.

When it was filed last month, the Justice Department civil claim provided the most detailed account yet of the cascading series of failures that left the Dali's pilots and crew helpless in the face of looming disaster. The complaint pointed to "excessive vibrations" on the ship that attorneys called a "well-known cause of transformer and electrical failure." Instead of dealing with the source of the excessive vibrations, crew members "jury-rigged" the ship, the complaint alleged.

It also noted cracked equipment in the engine room and pieces of cargo shaken loose. The ship's electrical equipment was in such bad condition that an independent agency stopped further electrical testing because of safety concerns, according to the lawsuit.

Latest in Logistics
The cargo ship Dali stuck under part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge near Pasadena, Md., March 26, 2024.
Ship Owner in Baltimore Bridge Collapse to Pay $102M for Cleanup
October 25, 2024
I Stock 2154402064
Amazon Touts New Technology in Delivery Vans
October 10, 2024
I Stock 1092316616
Freight Carrier Ordered to Cease 'Repeated' Worker Intimidation, Threats
October 7, 2024
I Stock 118552511
California Governor Signs New Warehouse Restrictions into Law
October 4, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 2154402064
Logistics
Amazon Touts New Technology in Delivery Vans
I Stock 1092316616
Logistics
Freight Carrier Ordered to Cease 'Repeated' Worker Intimidation, Threats
I Stock 118552511
Logistics
California Governor Signs New Warehouse Restrictions into Law
Cranes at the Port of New York and New Jersey appear behind the Statue of Liberty, Nov. 20, 2022.
Logistics
Ports Seek to Force Dockworkers to Bargaining Table as Strike Looms
More in Logistics
I Stock 2154402064
Logistics
Amazon Touts New Technology in Delivery Vans
The system will help sort packages on the fly.
October 10, 2024
I Stock 1092316616
Logistics
Freight Carrier Ordered to Cease 'Repeated' Worker Intimidation, Threats
Its drivers alleged that the company threatened to terminate those who sought unpaid wages.
October 7, 2024
I Stock 118552511
Logistics
California Governor Signs New Warehouse Restrictions into Law
Projects would be required to be hundreds of feet from homes, schools and other "sensitive sites."
October 4, 2024
Cranes at the Port of New York and New Jersey appear behind the Statue of Liberty, Nov. 20, 2022.
Logistics
Ports Seek to Force Dockworkers to Bargaining Table as Strike Looms
The U.S. Maritime Alliance filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board.
September 26, 2024
Garden City Terminal at the Port of Savannah, Savannah, Ga., Oct. 21, 2021.
Logistics
Longshoremen from Maine to Texas Appear Likely to Go on Strike, Seaport CEO Says
But he's hopeful the resulting shutdown would last only a few days.
September 24, 2024
The cargo ship Dali is stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md.
Logistics
FBI Raids Vessel Managed by Company Whose Other Ship Collapsed Baltimore Bridge
Both ships were built by Hyundai Heavy Industries.
September 23, 2024
Sonepar West Region Training At North Coast
Logistics
Sonepar Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week
The company will hold local events celebrating its drivers throughout the month.
September 19, 2024
Ep228 3
Logistics
Google’s Drones Picked to Fly Blood Over London
The trial will transport time-sensitive blood samples that can’t afford to get stuck in traffic.
September 19, 2024
The fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is pictured Sunday, March 31, 2024, where divers assisted crews with the complicated and meticulous operation of removing steel and concrete.
Logistics
Justice Department Sues Ship Owner for $100 Million Over Baltimore Bridge Collapse
The lawsuit says the company recklessly cut corners and ignored known problems.
September 18, 2024
Container ships docked at the Port of New York and New Jersey, Elizabeth, N.J., May 20, 2021.
Logistics
Longshoremen at Key Ports Threaten to Strike Over Automation, Pay
A stoppage would shut down ports that handle about half the nation's cargo from ships.
September 18, 2024
The Union Pacific LATC Intermodal Terminal, Los Angeles, April 2023.
Logistics
Railroads and Regulators Must Address the Dangers of Long Trains, Report Says
The forces of railcars pushing and pulling against each other could cause derailments.
September 18, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 16 At 4 22 53 Pm
Logistics
Quadient, Epicor to Streamline, Automate Pickups and Drop-offs for Wholesale Distributors
Johnstone Supply is the companies' first joint customer.
September 16, 2024
The U.S. Postal Service's next-generation delivery vehicle, left, in Kokomo, Ind., Aug. 29, 2024.
Logistics
USPS' Long-Awaited New Truck Debuts to Rave Reviews
The first handful rolled onto postal routes in Georgia last month.
September 16, 2024
Export
Logistics
Freight Forwarder Pleads Guilty to Role in Shipping Aircraft Parts to Russia
The exports included parts and avionics with missile technology applications.
September 12, 2024
Norfolk Southern Railroad CEO Alan Shaw during an interview in Atlanta, June 21, 2023.
Logistics
Norfolk Southern CEO Fired
The railroad said Alan Shaw had an inappropriate consensual relationship with its chief legal officer.
September 12, 2024