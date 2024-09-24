Longshoremen from Maine to Texas Appear Likely to Go on Strike, Seaport CEO Says

But he's hopeful the resulting shutdown would last only a few days.

Russ Bynum
Sep 24, 2024
Garden City Terminal at the Port of Savannah, Savannah, Ga., Oct. 21, 2021.
Garden City Terminal at the Port of Savannah, Savannah, Ga., Oct. 21, 2021.
Stephen B. Morton/Georgia Port Authority via AP, File

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The chief executive over Georgia's two booming seaports said Tuesday that a strike next week by dockworkers across the U.S. East and Gulf coasts appears likely, though he's hopeful the resulting shutdown would last only a few days.

"We should probably expect there to be a work stoppage and we shouldn't get surprised if there is one," Griff Lynch, CEO of the Georgia Ports Authority, told The Associated Press in an interview. "The question is: How long?"

U.S. ports from Maine to Texas are preparing for a potential shutdown in a week, when the union representing 45,000 dockworkers in that region has threatened to strike starting Oct. 1. That's when the contract expires between the International Longshoremen's Association and the United States Maritime Alliance, which represents the ports. Negotiations on a new contract halted in June.

A strike would shut down 36 ports that handle roughly half the nations' cargo from ships. Lynch oversees two of the busiest in Georgia. The Port of Savannah ranks No. 4 in the U.S. for container cargo that includes retail goods ranging from consumer electronics to frozen chickens. The Port of Brunswick is America's second-busiest for automobiles.

Lynch said he's holding out hope that a strike can be averted, though he added: "The stark reality is they are not talking right now." Represented by the maritime alliance, the Georgia Ports Authority has no direct role in negotiating.

As for how long a strike might last, "no one really knows for sure," said Lynch, Georgia's top ports executive since 2016 and a three-decade veteran of the maritime industry. "I would think we should expect four to five days, and hopefully not beyond that."

Businesses have been preparing for a potential strike for months, importing extra inventory to fill their warehouses. Lynch said that's one reason container volumes in Savannah increased 13.7% in July and August compared to the same period a year ago.

Georgia dockworkers are putting in extra hours trying to ensure ships get unloaded and return to sea before next Tuesday's deadline. Truck gates at the Port of Savannah, normally closed on Sundays, will be open throughout this weekend.

At the Georgia Ports Authority's monthly board meeting Tuesday, Lynch praised the roughly 2,000 union workers responsible for loading and unloading ships in Savannah and Brunswick, saying "they have done great work" ahead of a possible strike. He said the ports would keep operating until the last minute.

"We're seeing phenomenal productivity out of them right now," he said. "You wouldn't know this was going to happen if you hadn't been told."

There hasn't been a national longshoremen's strike in the U.S. since 1977. Experts say a strike of even a few weeks probably wouldn't result in any major shortages of retail goods, though it would still cause disruptions as shippers reroute cargo to West Coast ports. Lynch and other experts say every day of a port strike could take up to a week to clear up once union workers return to their jobs.

A prolonged strike would almost certainly hurt the U.S. economy.

The maritime alliance said Monday it has been contacted by the U.S. Labor Department and is open to working with federal mediators. The union's president, Harold Daggett, said in a statement his members are ready to strike over what he called an unacceptable "low-ball wage package."

"We're hopeful that they'll get it worked out," said Kent Fountain, the Georgia Ports Authority's board chairman. "But if not, we're going to do everything we can to make it as seamless as possible and as easy as it could possibly be on our customers and team members."

Latest in Logistics
Garden City Terminal at the Port of Savannah, Savannah, Ga., Oct. 21, 2021.
Longshoremen from Maine to Texas Appear Likely to Go on Strike, Seaport CEO Says
September 24, 2024
The cargo ship Dali is stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md.
FBI Raids Vessel Managed by Company Whose Other Ship Collapsed Baltimore Bridge
September 23, 2024
Sonepar West Region Training At North Coast
Sonepar Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week
September 19, 2024
Ep228 3
Google’s Drones Picked to Fly Blood Over London
September 19, 2024
Related Stories
Sonepar West Region Training At North Coast
Logistics
Sonepar Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week
Container ships docked at the Port of New York and New Jersey, Elizabeth, N.J., May 20, 2021.
Logistics
Longshoremen at Key Ports Threaten to Strike Over Automation, Pay
Screenshot 2024 09 16 At 4 22 53 Pm
Logistics
Quadient, Epicor to Streamline, Automate Pickups and Drop-offs for Wholesale Distributors
The U.S. Postal Service's next-generation delivery vehicle, left, in Kokomo, Ind., Aug. 29, 2024.
Logistics
USPS' Long-Awaited New Truck Debuts to Rave Reviews
More in Logistics
The cargo ship Dali is stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md.
Logistics
FBI Raids Vessel Managed by Company Whose Other Ship Collapsed Baltimore Bridge
Both ships were built by Hyundai Heavy Industries.
September 23, 2024
Sonepar West Region Training At North Coast
Logistics
Sonepar Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week
The company will hold local events celebrating its drivers throughout the month.
September 19, 2024
Ep228 3
Logistics
Google’s Drones Picked to Fly Blood Over London
The trial will transport time-sensitive blood samples that can’t afford to get stuck in traffic.
September 19, 2024
The fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is pictured Sunday, March 31, 2024, where divers assisted crews with the complicated and meticulous operation of removing steel and concrete.
Logistics
Justice Department Sues Ship Owner for $100 Million Over Baltimore Bridge Collapse
The lawsuit says the company recklessly cut corners and ignored known problems.
September 18, 2024
Container ships docked at the Port of New York and New Jersey, Elizabeth, N.J., May 20, 2021.
Logistics
Longshoremen at Key Ports Threaten to Strike Over Automation, Pay
A stoppage would shut down ports that handle about half the nation's cargo from ships.
September 18, 2024
The Union Pacific LATC Intermodal Terminal, Los Angeles, April 2023.
Logistics
Railroads and Regulators Must Address the Dangers of Long Trains, Report Says
The forces of railcars pushing and pulling against each other could cause derailments.
September 18, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 16 At 4 22 53 Pm
Logistics
Quadient, Epicor to Streamline, Automate Pickups and Drop-offs for Wholesale Distributors
Johnstone Supply is the companies' first joint customer.
September 16, 2024
The U.S. Postal Service's next-generation delivery vehicle, left, in Kokomo, Ind., Aug. 29, 2024.
Logistics
USPS' Long-Awaited New Truck Debuts to Rave Reviews
The first handful rolled onto postal routes in Georgia last month.
September 16, 2024
Export
Logistics
Freight Forwarder Pleads Guilty to Role in Shipping Aircraft Parts to Russia
The exports included parts and avionics with missile technology applications.
September 12, 2024
Norfolk Southern Railroad CEO Alan Shaw during an interview in Atlanta, June 21, 2023.
Logistics
Norfolk Southern CEO Fired
The railroad said Alan Shaw had an inappropriate consensual relationship with its chief legal officer.
September 12, 2024
A U.S. Postal Service employee makes deliveries in Northbrook, Ill.
Logistics
U.S. Postal Service Squeeze on Shipping Consolidators Could Raise Consumer Costs
Consolidators move about 2 billion packages through the USPS each year.
September 11, 2024
A Chicago Transit Authority train pulls into the new Damen Ave. station, Aug. 12, 2024.
Logistics
Want to Speed Up a Road Project? Just Host a Political Convention
Major events tend to generate "political will” to accelerate already planned upgrades.
August 19, 2024
Ningbo-Zhoushan Port.
Logistics
Powerful Explosion Sets Off Fireball on Container Ship at Major Chinese Port
The orange and yellow fireball dispersed debris and completely engulfed containers stacked at least three high.
August 9, 2024
Kia Tellurides at Colonel's Island Terminal, Brunswick, Ga., Feb., 26, 2019.
Logistics
Georgia Seaport Closes Gap with Nation's Top Auto Port
Even before a deadly bridge collapse in Baltimore, the number of cars moving through the Port of Brunswick had soared.
August 7, 2024
Businessman Stock Room Tablet 000063269441 Large
Logistics
Top 10 Trends in Inventory Management
Combining new and time-tested technologies will help lead the way.
August 5, 2024