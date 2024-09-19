Sonepar Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

The company will hold local events celebrating its drivers throughout the month.

Sonepar
Sep 19, 2024
Sonepar West Region Training At North Coast
Sonepar

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sonepar is proud to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week in the U.S. The week recognizes the vital role truck drivers play in moving the distribution business forward. 

“We are incredibly proud of our drivers. They are the backbone of our company and deliver a level of service that stands out in our industry,” said Ray Brown, VP, transportation at Sonepar. “Not only do our drivers offer excellent service and on-time deliveries, they also go above and beyond by mentoring new drivers, taking the time to train them and fostering teamwork and safe practices. Their dedication and hard work are integral to our success.” 

Sonepar will celebrate drivers throughout the month of September through local events like luncheons and barbeques, spotlighting drivers company-wide, giving gifts, and highlighting the work that is done year-round to build a best-in-class driver community that focuses on safety and customer service. 

Sonepar has also launched several partnerships to invest in their drivers. Through JJ Keller Safe & Smart Training, Sonepar is offering drivers enhanced training programs and has certified drivers across the U.S. as Defensive Drivers. 

“This is a game changer for us as we focused on providing a standardized approach to training our drivers,” said Brown. “Safety is our top priority, and we aim to empower our drivers with everything they need to be safe on the road.” 

Sonepar recently became a corporate member of Women in Trucking Association (WIT), marking the latest step in the company’s journey to foster an inclusive and diverse workforce and expand recruiting efforts. Being a part of the WIT community offers Sonepar associates access to educational resources, market intelligence, best practices, networking, and more. 

“We’re excited to attend WIT’s annual conference this year where we’ll network, share best practices and gain the resources to build a more inclusive industry,” added Brown.

