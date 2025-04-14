Amazon Freight Launches Less-than-Truckload Shipping

Amazon Freight, the e-commerce and tech giant’s shipping and logistics division, is now offering “less-than-truckload” services for inbound shipping to the company’s fulfillment centers, company officials announced earlier this month.

The service, available via the same self-service portal as its full truckload option, allows customers whose shipments won’t fit entire truck trailers to book a portion of a trailer instead — ensuring that those items can still get “to Amazon facilities without sacrificing reliability.”

“We have been listening closely to our customers and understand their desire to have more ways to move their freight,” Amazon Freight General Manager Ari Silkey said in the announcement. “With LTL, they are now getting access to Amazon’s trusted infrastructure and cutting-edge technology to move more of their loads into Amazon’s fulfillment centers.”

Although the service is currently only available for inbound shipments to Amazon distribution centers, the company said that it is “constantly evaluating our lanes and services to meet shippers’ changing needs.”