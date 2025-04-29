Trump Administration Launches Investigation of Truck Imports

The Trump administration has launched an investigation into imports of heavy-duty trucks and parts — a move that suggests tariffs on the nation’s trucking sector could be on the horizon.

Commerce Department officials last week initiated the probe under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which allows for trade restrictions in segments deemed critical to national security. The investigation, the agency said, would examine the national security effects of imported trucks and truck parts.

The Trump administration previously used Section 232 to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, and the provision has also been used to launch investigations of a range of additional import markets, including copper, lumber and semiconductors.

Mexico is reportedly the top importer of large trucks into the U.S., followed by Canada and Japan, according to Reuters. One analysis suggested that Mexico’s truck imports have tripled since 2019.

Tariffs on the heavy truck supply chain, of course, would have implications for the vast array of industries that rely on truck transportation to move their products. Higher transportation costs could be particularly felt in the food sector and other consumer goods markets.

Comments pertinent to the investigation can be filed through the federal government’s web rulemaking portal through May 16.