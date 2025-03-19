Seco Tools Rolling Out Sustainable Packaging

The company said the move would cut its annual carbon emissions by 131 tons.

Industrial Distribution staff
Mar 19, 2025
Seco headquarters, Fagersta, Sweden.
Seco Tools

Seco Tools announced Tuesday that the company will transition to product packaging that is made from between 98% and 100% recycled materials.

The tooling company said the packaging would maintain current quality and functionality standards while reducing its annual carbon emissions by an estimated 131 tons.

The move is part of a broader company sustainability initiative, which includes targets of 90% circular operations by 2030 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from operations by 2035.

“At Seco, sustainability is more than a responsibility — it is an opportunity to lead by example,” Maria Blomqvist, the company’s vice president of sustainability and EHS, said in a statement. “By transitioning to recycled plastic packaging, we are taking another critical step toward reducing our environmental footprint while maintaining the high quality our customers expect.”

