Strike at Canadian Docks Beginning to Pinch Companies

The strike shut down more than 30 ports along the country's west coast.

Jim Morris
Jul 10, 2023
Striking workers march as gantry cranes sit idle, Vancouver, July 6, 2023.
Striking workers march as gantry cranes sit idle, Vancouver, July 6, 2023.
Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian consumers aren't yet feeling the impact of the weekold port strike in British Columbia, but businesses are beginning to be pinched by the shutdown of docks that handle 25% of the country's foreign trade, experts said Friday.

The strike by 7,400 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada began July 1 and shut down more than 30 west coast ports.

Robin Guy, vice president and deputy leader of government relations at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said the affected ports handle cargo worth over 800 million Canadian dollars ($600 million) every day.

"It affects us, it affects people internationally who are relying on Canadian goods to be delivered," Guy said.

Greg Wilson, director of government relations for the Retail Council of Canada, said he didn't expect Canadian consumers to "really see significant impacts for weeks."

It's a different story, he said, for small businesses that operate on slim margins and are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If you're a small retailer, if your goods are stuck, wow are you annoyed," Wilson said. Large retailers have more flexibility, he added: "They have supply chain professionals (who) can work to divert containers" to other ports

Robert Kavcic, a senior economist with the Bank of Montreal, said businesses that export products like potash, fertilizer or forest goods are being squeezed.

"The longer those outbound shipments get backed up, the more issues they have here domestically with inventories at their own location and possibly having to cut back production because of that," he said.

The British Columbia Council of Forest Industries issued a statement Friday urging the parties to resolve the walkout. It said the shutdown ports handle forest products exports worth about 15 billion Canadian dollars ($11 billion) annually.

Business groups and the provincial governments in Alberta and Saskatchewan have called on the national government to force an end to the strike. Some are frustrated the government used legislation in 2021 to end a walkout by Port of Montreal dock workers after only one day.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference Friday that he believes the best deals are reached at the bargaining table.

Earlier this week, the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association, which represents employers in the strike, said it didn't think more bargaining would produce an agreement.

Latest in Logistics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 30, 2023
A derailed Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Railroad Industry Sues to Block Limits on Crew Sizes
July 10, 2023
Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif.
Truck Makers Pledge to Comply with California Rules Phasing Out Gas-Powered Vehicles
July 10, 2023
Crews work at the scene of a collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, June 14, 2023.
How Transportation Agencies Plan for Large-Scale Disruptions
July 7, 2023
Related Stories
A derailed Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Logistics
Railroad Industry Sues to Block Limits on Crew Sizes
Crews work at the scene of a collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, June 14, 2023.
Logistics
How Transportation Agencies Plan for Large-Scale Disruptions
The cargo ship M/V Bavaria prepares to dock at Subic port in the Philippines, May 30, 2019.
Logistics
Maritime Nations Urged to Chart Course for Net Zero Shipping Emissions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Logistics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 30, 2023
Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif.
Logistics
Truck Makers Pledge to Comply with California Rules Phasing Out Gas-Powered Vehicles
Some of the nation's largest truck makers said they will stop selling new gas-powered vehicles in California by the middle of the next decade.
July 10, 2023
Crews work at the scene of a collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, June 14, 2023.
Logistics
How Transportation Agencies Plan for Large-Scale Disruptions
Bridges, in particular, are crucial to the nation’s economy and security.
July 7, 2023
Ap23187411282394
Logistics
2 New Jersey Firefighters Died Battling a Fire in a Ship Carrying 1,200 Cars
Shipboard firefighting is a unique skill and Newark firefighters don't commonly face this kind of fire.
July 6, 2023
The cargo ship M/V Bavaria prepares to dock at Subic port in the Philippines, May 30, 2019.
Logistics
Maritime Nations Urged to Chart Course for Net Zero Shipping Emissions
The International Maritime Organization currently hopes to only cut its emissions in half by 2050.
July 6, 2023
A United Parcel Service driver loads his truck adjacent to a UPS Store in New York, May 11, 2023.
Logistics
Saying Strike 'Imminent,' UPS Gets a Deadline to Come Up with a Better Contract
The Teamsters union walked away from talks following what it called an “appalling counterproposal.”
June 30, 2023
Witnesses are sworn in during a National Transportation Safety Board investigative hearing at East Palestine High School, East Palestine, Ohio, June 22, 2023.
Logistics
Union Official Says Railroad Safety Compromised by Job Cuts, Time Constraints
Inspections are happening less often and are not as thorough as in years past.
June 29, 2023
Canadian Pacific trains at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto, March 21, 2022.
Logistics
Railroads Announce Deal to Connect Their Networks
The pact could turn a little-used local route into a major pipeline for all kinds of cargo.
June 29, 2023
Mountains and a liming facility are reflected in a brine evaporation pond at Albemarle Corp.'s Silver Peak lithium facility, on Oct. 6, 2022, in Silver Peak, Nev.
Logistics
Threatened By Shortages, EV Makers Race for Lithium Supplies
The race is on for "white gold."
June 28, 2023
I Stock 1415987326
Logistics
Amazon Launches 'Last Mile' Delivery Program
Amazon Hub Delivery will focus on rural areas and large, dense cities.
June 27, 2023
Cars wait at a railroad crossing for a CSX freight train in Homestead, Pa., June 18, 2023.
Logistics
States Clamp Down on Freight Trains Amid Derailments, Federal Gridlock
But questions loom about whether they even have that authority.
June 27, 2023
I Stock 519397532
Logistics
Congressman Seeks to Block Boat Speed Restrictions
The NOAA proposal is designed to protect the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale.
June 26, 2023
Evan Burroughs, who touts the virtues of an Oregon pilot program that charges motorists by the distance their vehicle travels rather than the gas it uses, displays a tracking device the program uses, in Salem, Ore., on Wednesday June 21, 2023. U.S. states are experimenting with road usage charging programs aimed at one day replacing motor fuel taxes, which are generating less each year, in part due to fuel efficiency and the rise of electric cars.
Logistics
As Fuel Taxes Plummet, States Weigh 'Road Usage' Charge
Motor fuel taxes generate less each year, in part due to fuel efficiency and the rise of electric cars.
June 26, 2023
Cars and trucks travel on Interstate 5 near Olympia, Wash., March 25, 2019. The government’s traffic safety agency said Thursday, June 22, 2023, that it will require heavy trucks and buses to include potentially life-saving automatic emergency braking equipment within five years. Automatic braking systems in heavy vehicles would prevent nearly 20,000 crashes a year and save at least 155 lives, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.
Logistics
Automatic Emergency Braking to Be Required on New Heavy Trucks, Buses
The NHTSA estimates it will prevent nearly 20,000 crashes and save at least 155 lives a year.
June 23, 2023
Climate activists Patience Nabukalu, of Uganda, left, and Mitzi Jonelle Tan, of the Philippines, participate in a demonstration ahead of the Global Climate Finance Summit, Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. The aim of a two-day climate and finance summit in Paris that ends Friday, June 23, was to set up concrete measures to help poor and developing countries better tackle issues like poverty and climate change.
Logistics
Paris Climate Summit Ends Without a Deal on Global Tax on Shipping
The tax could be adopted by a U.N. agency next month.
June 23, 2023