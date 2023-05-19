FedEx Pilots Vote to Authorize Strike

The pilots' union and parcel giant have been negotiating over a new contract for two years.

May 19, 2023
I Stock 1155466406
iStock

NEW YORK (AP) — FedEx Express pilots voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike in a move they hope will help their union win a new contract that would include pay raises.

The Air Line Pilots Association said Wednesday that 99% of its FedEx members who took part voted to authorize a strike, and turnout was 97%.

Federal law prohibits airline unions from conducting strikes until U.S. mediators have declared negotiations at an impasse — which has not happened at FedEx — and even then, Congress and the president can block a walkout.

Unions, however, believe that the votes increase their leverage at the bargaining table. The pilots' union and Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx have been negotiating for two years over a new contract while terms of the previous one remain in effect.

"Our goal is to reach an agreement, not to strike," said Chris Norman, head of the union's FedEx chapter.

FedEx said the pilots' vote will not affect company operations and that it is focused on reaching an agreement with pilots "that is fair to them, our other team members, and all other FedEx stakeholders."

Pilots at Southwest Airlines and American Airlines recently voted to authorize strikes, and Delta Air Lines pilots did the same before reaching a contract that raised average pay 34% over four years.

Latest in Logistics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 15, 2023
A Norfolk Southern freight train rolls through downtown Pittsburgh, March 26, 2018.
Train Engineers Union Reaches Sick-Time Deal with Norfolk Southern
May 19, 2023
The logo of Chinese technology firm Alibaba at its office in Beijing, Aug. 10, 2021.
Alibaba Approves Cloud Spinoff, Prepares Grocery, Logistics Arms to Go Public
May 19, 2023
Marie Steele works at an Amazon fulfillment center in Shakopee, Minn., Oct. 8, 2020.
Lawmakers Target Quota Protections for Warehouse Workers
May 18, 2023
Related Stories
A Norfolk Southern freight train rolls through downtown Pittsburgh, March 26, 2018.
Logistics
Train Engineers Union Reaches Sick-Time Deal with Norfolk Southern
The logo of Chinese technology firm Alibaba at its office in Beijing, Aug. 10, 2021.
Logistics
Alibaba Approves Cloud Spinoff, Prepares Grocery, Logistics Arms to Go Public
Marie Steele works at an Amazon fulfillment center in Shakopee, Minn., Oct. 8, 2020.
Logistics
Lawmakers Target Quota Protections for Warehouse Workers
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Logistics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 15, 2023
The logo of Chinese technology firm Alibaba at its office in Beijing, Aug. 10, 2021.
Logistics
Alibaba Approves Cloud Spinoff, Prepares Grocery, Logistics Arms to Go Public
The Chinese e-commerce giant is kickstarting a restructuring in hopes of spurring growth.
May 19, 2023
Marie Steele works at an Amazon fulfillment center in Shakopee, Minn., Oct. 8, 2020.
Logistics
Lawmakers Target Quota Protections for Warehouse Workers
Companies would be banned from firing or penalizing an employee for failing to meet quotas that haven't been disclosed to them.
May 18, 2023
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in New Mexico, April 12, 2022.
Logistics
Mexico Says Renewed Texas Truck Inspections Delaying Shipments at Border
Inspections at the Brownsville-Matamoros crossings have caused delays as long as 27 hours.
May 16, 2023
A Norfolk Southern freight train makes it way through Homestead, Pa., April 27, 2022.
Logistics
Senate Panel OKs Rail Safety Bill
But its fate remains uncertain amid significant Republican opposition.
May 15, 2023
Recovery work at the scene of a train derailment outside New Castle, Pa., May 11, 2023.
Logistics
Norfolk Southern Railcars Derail in Pennsylvania
The cars did not contain hazardous chemicals and no injuries were reported.
May 11, 2023
I Stock 1283207419
Logistics
Common Safety Hazards at the Loading Dock — and 5 Tips to Avoid Them
A quarter of all warehouse accidents occur at the loading dock — and for every injury, there are 600 near-misses.
May 10, 2023
A worker rides a rail car at a BNSF rail crossing in Saginaw, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Tens of thousands of engineers remain frustrated with the lack of paid sick time and the demands railroads like BNSF are making in negotiations despite the progress that has been made in 2023 with sick time deals for most of the other rail unions.
Logistics
Engineers Frustrated with Rails Even as Others Get Sick Time
The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen union says the railroads are still asking for too much in return for sick time.
May 8, 2023
Truck
Logistics
Insider Q&A: Aurora CEO Chris Urmson on Self-Driving Trucks
The company is now making about 50 trips per week with human safety drivers on board.
May 1, 2023
Derailed cars on a Norfolk Southern cargo train near Springfield, Ohio, March 4, 2023.
Logistics
Railroads Warned About Dangers of Longer Trains
Trains can routinely stretch for more than two miles — potentially contributing to derailments.
May 1, 2023
A truck departs from a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif.
Logistics
California Approves Rule Phasing Out Big Diesel Trucks
The rule would tackle pollution from heavy trucks used to transport goods through ports.
May 1, 2023
Los Angeles skyline is seen above the Union Pacific LATC Intermodal Terminal is seen on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Logistics
California Passes Ambitious Locomotive Emission Rules
The limits are the first of their kind in the nation.
April 27, 2023
A Canadian National Railway locomotive moves through the rail yard on March 29, 2018, in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.
Logistics
3 Railroads Join Up to Compete with CPKC to Serve Mexico
Canadian National, Union Pacific and Grupo Mexico will work together.
April 25, 2023
I Stock 1299329827
Logistics
Global Shipping Under Pressure to Stop Heavy Fuel Oil Use Fast
It's not simple, but changes are coming.
April 24, 2023
Canadian Pacific trains sit at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto, March 21, 2022.
Logistics
CPKC Railroad Announces Deal to Handle Mexico Shipments
It will move shipping containers of goods that the trucking company picks up at manufacturers and ports in Mexico to the key rail hub of Chicago, where all the major railroads exchange traffic — taking traffic away from Union Pacific and BNSF.
April 24, 2023