Train Engineers Union Reaches 1st Sick-Time Deal with Norfolk Southern

A union official called the deal a "transformative agreement."

Josh Funk
May 19, 2023
A Norfolk Southern freight train rolls through downtown Pittsburgh, March 26, 2018.
A Norfolk Southern freight train rolls through downtown Pittsburgh, March 26, 2018.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The union that represents railroad engineers finally secured its first deal for paid sick time with Norfolk Southern, several months after other rail unions began reaching similar agreements with the major freight railroads.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen announced the deal with the railroad Thursday. Roughly 3,300 engineers who operate trains for Norfolk Southern will soon get five days of paid sick leave along with the option to convert two personal leave days to sick time, for a total of seven days a year.

This deal follows the model established by the conductors union in its first sick-time deals with Norfolk Southern and CSX. Those train crew workers are getting better deals, with five days of sick time, than the other smaller rail unions that received four days of sick time. But train crews work much more unpredictable and demanding schedules than other rail workers.

The railroads have also agreed to pay workers for any unused sick time at the end of the year.

More than a third of all rail workers have reached deals to gain sick time this year. The issue and other quality-of-life concerns nearly led to an economically devastating strike last fall. Congress intervened and blocked a walkout, forcing rail workers to accept a deal that more than half of them rejected.

Previously, the BLET union expressed frustration about the pace of sick-time negotiations and the demands railroads were making. Union officials said they didn't have to make any concessions to secure the deal with Norfolk Southern.

"It's a transformative agreement," said Scott Bunten, one of the union's general chairmen who helped negotiate the deal. "Of course we would have liked more days, but this is kind of a huge win for us because now our foot is in the door, so you know the next time we talk about this, we may get another day or two."

One of the key parts of the agreement is that engineers won't be disciplined under the railroad's attendance policy for using sick time. Bunten said that is huge because otherwise, engineers might have been reluctant to use the benefit.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw said the deal builds on the railroad's "effort to enhance quality of life as we become the first railroad to reach an engineer sick leave deal."

Latest in Logistics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
May 5, 2023
A Norfolk Southern freight train rolls through downtown Pittsburgh, March 26, 2018.
Train Engineers Union Reaches Sick-Time Deal with Norfolk Southern
May 19, 2023
The logo of Chinese technology firm Alibaba at its office in Beijing, Aug. 10, 2021.
Alibaba Approves Cloud Spinoff, Prepares Grocery, Logistics Arms to Go Public
May 19, 2023
Marie Steele works at an Amazon fulfillment center in Shakopee, Minn., Oct. 8, 2020.
Lawmakers Target Quota Protections for Warehouse Workers
May 18, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1155466406
Logistics
FedEx Pilots Vote to Authorize Strike
The logo of Chinese technology firm Alibaba at its office in Beijing, Aug. 10, 2021.
Logistics
Alibaba Approves Cloud Spinoff, Prepares Grocery, Logistics Arms to Go Public
Marie Steele works at an Amazon fulfillment center in Shakopee, Minn., Oct. 8, 2020.
Logistics
Lawmakers Target Quota Protections for Warehouse Workers
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Logistics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 15, 2023
The logo of Chinese technology firm Alibaba at its office in Beijing, Aug. 10, 2021.
Logistics
Alibaba Approves Cloud Spinoff, Prepares Grocery, Logistics Arms to Go Public
The Chinese e-commerce giant is kickstarting a restructuring in hopes of spurring growth.
May 19, 2023
Marie Steele works at an Amazon fulfillment center in Shakopee, Minn., Oct. 8, 2020.
Logistics
Lawmakers Target Quota Protections for Warehouse Workers
Companies would be banned from firing or penalizing an employee for failing to meet quotas that haven't been disclosed to them.
May 18, 2023
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in New Mexico, April 12, 2022.
Logistics
Mexico Says Renewed Texas Truck Inspections Delaying Shipments at Border
Inspections at the Brownsville-Matamoros crossings have caused delays as long as 27 hours.
May 16, 2023
A Norfolk Southern freight train makes it way through Homestead, Pa., April 27, 2022.
Logistics
Senate Panel OKs Rail Safety Bill
But its fate remains uncertain amid significant Republican opposition.
May 15, 2023
Recovery work at the scene of a train derailment outside New Castle, Pa., May 11, 2023.
Logistics
Norfolk Southern Railcars Derail in Pennsylvania
The cars did not contain hazardous chemicals and no injuries were reported.
May 11, 2023
I Stock 1283207419
Logistics
Common Safety Hazards at the Loading Dock — and 5 Tips to Avoid Them
A quarter of all warehouse accidents occur at the loading dock — and for every injury, there are 600 near-misses.
May 10, 2023
A worker rides a rail car at a BNSF rail crossing in Saginaw, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Tens of thousands of engineers remain frustrated with the lack of paid sick time and the demands railroads like BNSF are making in negotiations despite the progress that has been made in 2023 with sick time deals for most of the other rail unions.
Logistics
Engineers Frustrated with Rails Even as Others Get Sick Time
The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen union says the railroads are still asking for too much in return for sick time.
May 8, 2023
Truck
Logistics
Insider Q&A: Aurora CEO Chris Urmson on Self-Driving Trucks
The company is now making about 50 trips per week with human safety drivers on board.
May 1, 2023
Derailed cars on a Norfolk Southern cargo train near Springfield, Ohio, March 4, 2023.
Logistics
Railroads Warned About Dangers of Longer Trains
Trains can routinely stretch for more than two miles — potentially contributing to derailments.
May 1, 2023
A truck departs from a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif.
Logistics
California Approves Rule Phasing Out Big Diesel Trucks
The rule would tackle pollution from heavy trucks used to transport goods through ports.
May 1, 2023
Los Angeles skyline is seen above the Union Pacific LATC Intermodal Terminal is seen on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Logistics
California Passes Ambitious Locomotive Emission Rules
The limits are the first of their kind in the nation.
April 27, 2023
A Canadian National Railway locomotive moves through the rail yard on March 29, 2018, in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.
Logistics
3 Railroads Join Up to Compete with CPKC to Serve Mexico
Canadian National, Union Pacific and Grupo Mexico will work together.
April 25, 2023
I Stock 1299329827
Logistics
Global Shipping Under Pressure to Stop Heavy Fuel Oil Use Fast
It's not simple, but changes are coming.
April 24, 2023
Canadian Pacific trains sit at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto, March 21, 2022.
Logistics
CPKC Railroad Announces Deal to Handle Mexico Shipments
It will move shipping containers of goods that the trucking company picks up at manufacturers and ports in Mexico to the key rail hub of Chicago, where all the major railroads exchange traffic — taking traffic away from Union Pacific and BNSF.
April 24, 2023