Hy-Tek Announces Rebrand

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hy-Tek Material Handling, a leading full-service provider of integrated fulfillment and distribution solutions, announced that it has completed a major rebranding.

Hy-Tek Material Handling reintroduces itself with a new brand identity, positioning and brand promise as Hy-Tek Intralogistics.

Hy-Tek Material Handling originally started as Slife Material Handling in 1963. The name and logo continued for 26 years until Sam Grooms and four others purchased the company in 1989, renaming it Hy-Tek Material Handling — a play on the 1980s buzzword "high-tech." Inspired by its roots, the 59-year-old national supply chain integration company is reimagining every detail of its service offerings and the customer experience in the form of a single-source platform that can meet its customers at any stage of the process.

"Over 50 years ago, Hy-Tek set out on a mission to build the organization into a single-source platform for our customers," said Grooms. "We have done this by developing internal expertise and through the acquisition of several brands. I am excited about the future of Hy-Tek Intralogistics. We believe this name best represents our comprehensive offering and supports our vision."

Over the next several months, Hy-Tek will be taking steps to migrate all its acquired companies under the new Hy-Tek Intralogistics brand. The full migration is expected to be completed in early 2023.