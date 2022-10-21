Railroads Reject Sick Time Demands, Raising Chance of Strike

If both sides can't agree, Congress could step in.

Josh Funk
Oct 21, 2022
A CSX freight train travels through Alexandria, Va., Sept. 15, 2022.
A CSX freight train travels through Alexandria, Va., Sept. 15, 2022.
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The major freight railroads appear unwilling to give track maintenance workers much more than they received in the initial contract they rejected last week, increasing the chances of a strike.

The railroads took the unusual step of issuing a statement late Wednesday rejecting the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union's latest request to add seven days of paid sick time on top of the 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses they received in the first five-year deal.

Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz said Thursday that he thinks the main reason the BMWED rejected its initial contract last week was that the details of improved expense reimbursement in the deal were still being negotiated at UP while workers were voting. So it wasn't clear exactly what those workers would receive for their travel expenses when they go on the road to repair tracks.

Six of the 12 railroad unions that represent 115,000 workers nationwide have approved their tentative agreements with the railroads so far, but all of them have to ratify their contracts to avoid a strike. The unions have agreed to put any strike on hold until at least mid-November while the BMWED negotiates a new deal and the other unions vote on their proposed contracts. That means there's no immediate threat the trains most businesses rely on to deliver their raw materials and finished products will stop moving. A railroad strike could devastate the economy.

"Ultimately, I remain confident that we're going to get our temporary agreements ratified and be able to avoid a strike. That's still a possibility but I don't think it's a probability," Fritz told investors after his railroad released its quarterly earnings report.

The group that negotiations on behalf of the major railroads, including UP, BNSF, Norfolk Southern, CSX and Kansas City Southern, said the new contracts should closely follow the recommendations of the special board of arbitrators that President Joe Biden appointed this summer. The railroads said that board rejected union demands for paid sick time.

"Now is not the time to introduce new demands that rekindle the prospect of a railroad strike," the railroads said.

Concerns about quality of life and the ability for workers — particularly the engineers and conductors who drive the trains — to take time off without being penalized have weighed heavily on the negotiations. The maintenance workers in the BMWED union generally have more predictable schedules than the train crews, but they and the rest of the rail workers lack traditional sick leave.

BMWED spokesman Clark Ballew said providing paid sick leave "has become a norm in this society" and railroads should step up and provide that to its employees.

"It is not unreasonable and the railroads can very easily afford it, and they'd still be making record profits if they agreed to provide railroad workers paid sick leave," Ballew said.

The railroads say workers do have significant short-term disability benefits that kick in after four or seven days and last up to 52 weeks that the unions have negotiated for over the years. They said the unions have repeatedly agreed that short-term absences would be unpaid in favor of higher wages and more generous benefits for long-term illnesses.

Railroad workers did temporarily receive paid sick leave during the pandemic for COVID-related absences, but railroads rescinded those policies once vaccines became widely available.

If both sides can't agree on contracts, Congress could step in to block a strike and impose terms on the workers.

Ballew said the railroads seem to be banking on the assumption that Congress would likely impose terms similar to what the Presidential Emergency Board recommended to refuse offering more than that report called for. But he said the railroads are free to negotiate more than the board recommended if they want to.

Latest in Logistics
Distributors: Improve Your Margins When You Need It Most
Sponsored
Distributors: Improve Your Margins When You Need It Most
October 12, 2022
Kodiak Robotics Ikea
Kodiak, Ikea Parter on Autonomous Freight Delivery
October 19, 2022
The FedEx logo is seen on a delivery truck, Tuesday, June 21, 2011, in Springfield, Ill. On Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, a federal judge dismissed FedEx from a lawsuit filed by relatives of five of the eight people who were fatally shot last year at an Indianapolis warehouse by a former employee of the shipping giant.
Judge Dismisses FedEx from Shooting Lawsuit
October 19, 2022
I Stock 1388062897
Up to 20 Arrested After Striking Truckers Block Plant Exits
October 18, 2022
Related Stories
I Stock 875965522
Logistics
Truck Freight Rose Nearly 7% Last Year
Kodiak Robotics Ikea
Logistics
Kodiak, Ikea Parter on Autonomous Freight Delivery
BNSF rail yard, Kansas City, Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
Large Rail Union Rejects Deal, Renewing Strike Possibility
Freight cars at the Norfolk Southern Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022.
Logistics
Fourth Union Approves Deal with Railroads
More in Logistics
Make or Break Metrics
Sponsored
Make or Break Metrics
Understanding KPIs as they relate to your industry and business is essential for any growing business. The immense amount of information available to decision-makers today can also be overwhelming, so we narrowed it down to the 20 most important metrics.
October 7, 2022
Kodiak Robotics Ikea
Logistics
Kodiak, Ikea Parter on Autonomous Freight Delivery
An autonomous truck makes daily deliveries to an Ikea in suburban Dallas.
October 19, 2022
The FedEx logo is seen on a delivery truck, Tuesday, June 21, 2011, in Springfield, Ill. On Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, a federal judge dismissed FedEx from a lawsuit filed by relatives of five of the eight people who were fatally shot last year at an Indianapolis warehouse by a former employee of the shipping giant.
Logistics
Judge Dismisses FedEx from Shooting Lawsuit
But a third-party security company used by the Indiana warehouse has not been exempt from the suit.
October 19, 2022
I Stock 1388062897
Logistics
Up to 20 Arrested After Striking Truckers Block Plant Exits
The charges included disorderly conduct, assault and battery.
October 18, 2022
A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. A fifth rail union has approved its deal with the freight railroads to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday. But all 12 rail unions must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike.
Logistics
Rail Workers Vote Centers on Quality of Life Concerns
A crippling nationwide strike could still happen.
October 14, 2022
A CSX train engine sits idle on tracks in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
5 of 12 Unions Have Approved Deals with Freight Railroads
All 12 have to endorse their deals to prevent a strike that would devastate the economy.
October 13, 2022
BNSF rail yard, Kansas City, Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
Large Rail Union Rejects Deal, Renewing Strike Possibility
Union leaders said railroads didn't do enough to address workers' concerns about paid time off.
October 10, 2022
An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020.
Logistics
Amazon Invests $972M in Electric Vans, Trucks in Europe
The deal would grow the number of electric delivery vans the company has in Europe from 3,000 to 10,000 by 2025.
October 10, 2022
Amazon campus in Kent, Wash.
Logistics
Amazon Sues Labor Agency Over Alleged Hazards
The company and regulators have sparred over citations and fines imposed for worker safety issues.
October 5, 2022
Freight cars at the Norfolk Southern Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022.
Logistics
Fourth Union Approves Deal with Railroads
The American Train Dispatchers Association said 64% of its roughly 1,600 members approved the deal.
October 5, 2022
I Stock 1212937930
Logistics
Why Shortages Remain Common 2½ Years into Pandemic
And when will these problems end? The answer will likely disappoint you.
September 29, 2022
A CSX freight train in Homestead, Pa., Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
Rail Unions Emphasize Positives of Tentative Deals
Unions are fighting rumors that they will impose the deals on workers if they vote to reject them.
September 29, 2022
Norfolk Southern locomotives at the Conway Terminal, Conway, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022.
Logistics
Rail Union that Rejected Deal Signs New Tentative Agreement
But the dispute won't be fully settled until all 12 approve their agreements.
September 28, 2022
New Image
Logistics
Cyngn Gets Major Manufacturer on Board with its Electric Forklifts
The customer manufactures a variety of building materials used in commercial and residential properties.
September 26, 2022
Law enforcement personnel inspect the scene of an Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump truck near Mendon, Mo., June 27, 2022.
Logistics
Railroad Says Accident Victims Should Have to Use Arbitration
Multiple lawsuits have been filed since the deadly collision.
September 26, 2022