Businesses Seek White House Intervention in Rail Dispute

Hundreds of industry groups are are increasingly worried about a railroad strike.

Josh Funk
Oct 28, 2022
Freight train cars in a Norfolk Southern rail yard, Sept. 14, 2022, Atlanta.
Freight train cars in a Norfolk Southern rail yard, Sept. 14, 2022, Atlanta.
AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Businesses are increasingly worried about the renewed threat of a railroad strike after two unions rejected their deals, and they want the Biden administration and Congress to be ready to intervene.

A coalition of 322 business groups from a variety of industries signed off on a letter to President Joe Biden Thursday urging him to make sure the deals he helped broker last month get approved because a railroad strike would have dire consequences for the economy. All 12 rail unions must approve their agreements to prevent a strike next month.

"It is paramount that these contracts now be ratified, as a rail shutdown would have a significant impact on the U.S. economy and lead to further inflationary pressure," wrote the group, which includes nearly every major trade group and quite a few state business associations.

Biden has been watching the contract dispute closely and appointed a special board of arbitrators this summer to try to help resolve it, but the White House hasn't said whether he will get personally involved again.

The railroads have offered 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses in the five-year deal, which would be the biggest increases in more than four decades, but the negotiations hinge on quality-of-life concerns. The unions that represent the conductors and engineers who drive the trains want the railroads to ease the punishing schedules that they say keep them on call 24-7, and the other unions want the railroads to add paid sick time.

A strike isn't imminent because the two unions that voted down their deals agreed to retry negotiations before considering a walkout, but the railroads face a Nov. 19 deadline with one of those unions. Six smaller unions have approved their deals while four others are set to vote over the next month, including the two biggest ones and the engineers and conductors in those two unions have the most quality-of-life concerns.

The head of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union that rejected its agreement earlier this month said if the railroads won't consider adding sick time he has no choice but to prepare for a strike next month. Union President Tony Cardwell said railroad executives continue to "bow to Wall Street's continued desire for more than its fair share" as they report billions in profits.

Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, BNSF, Kansas City Southern, CSX and the other railroads want any deal to closely follow the compromises recommended by arbitrators Biden appointed, so they have rebuffed all pleas for paid sick time. The industry also argues that the unions opted to forego paid sick leave over the years in favor of higher wages and strong short-term disability benefits that kick in as soon as four days into an absence and can continue up to a year.

Ian Jefferies, who leads the Association of American Railroads trade group, said Thursday the "BMWED's recent proposal was not a realistic offer" because the union "simply demanded more — and they did so with full knowledge that the railroads would not agree."

If both sides can't agree on a deal, Congress may step in and block a strike. The American Fuel and Petrochemical Makers, which endorsed Thursday's letter, is already lobbying lawmakers to make sure they're ready to act because refineries rely on railroads to deliver more than 300,000 barrels of crude oil and other chemicals every day.

"We're heavily stressing the need to avoid a strike at all costs -- not just for our industry. It's going to affect every industry" said Rob Benedict, vice president of midstream for the AFPM.

Latest in Logistics
Distributors: Improve Your Margins When You Need It Most
Sponsored
Distributors: Improve Your Margins When You Need It Most
October 12, 2022
Norfolk Southern locomotive in the Conway Terminal, Conway, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022.
Second Railroad Union Rejects Deal, Adding to Strike Worries
October 27, 2022
A CSX freight train travels through Alexandria, Va., Sept. 15, 2022.
Railroads Reject Sick Time Demands, Raising Chance of Strike
October 21, 2022
Kodiak Robotics Ikea
Kodiak, Ikea Parter on Autonomous Freight Delivery
October 19, 2022
Related Stories
Norfolk Southern locomotive in the Conway Terminal, Conway, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022.
Logistics
Second Railroad Union Rejects Deal, Adding to Strike Worries
A CSX freight train travels through Alexandria, Va., Sept. 15, 2022.
Logistics
Railroads Reject Sick Time Demands, Raising Chance of Strike
I Stock 875965522
Logistics
Truck Freight Rose Nearly 7% Last Year
How One Distributor Tackled the Problem of Decentralized Data
Sponsored
How One Distributor Tackled the Problem of Decentralized Data
More in Logistics
Make or Break Metrics
Sponsored
Make or Break Metrics
Understanding KPIs as they relate to your industry and business is essential for any growing business. The immense amount of information available to decision-makers today can also be overwhelming, so we narrowed it down to the 20 most important metrics.
October 7, 2022
A CSX freight train travels through Alexandria, Va., Sept. 15, 2022.
Logistics
Railroads Reject Sick Time Demands, Raising Chance of Strike
If both sides can't agree, Congress could step in.
October 21, 2022
I Stock 875965522
Logistics
Truck Freight Rose Nearly 7% Last Year
An industry group said the sector recovered despite “a challenging environment.”
October 19, 2022
Kodiak Robotics Ikea
Logistics
Kodiak, Ikea Parter on Autonomous Freight Delivery
An autonomous truck makes daily deliveries to an Ikea in suburban Dallas.
October 19, 2022
The FedEx logo is seen on a delivery truck, Tuesday, June 21, 2011, in Springfield, Ill. On Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, a federal judge dismissed FedEx from a lawsuit filed by relatives of five of the eight people who were fatally shot last year at an Indianapolis warehouse by a former employee of the shipping giant.
Logistics
Judge Dismisses FedEx from Shooting Lawsuit
But a third-party security company used by the Indiana warehouse has not been exempt from the suit.
October 19, 2022
I Stock 1388062897
Logistics
Up to 20 Arrested After Striking Truckers Block Plant Exits
The charges included disorderly conduct, assault and battery.
October 18, 2022
A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. A fifth rail union has approved its deal with the freight railroads to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses and a sixth one is set to vote Thursday. But all 12 rail unions must ratify their contracts to prevent a strike.
Logistics
Rail Workers Vote Centers on Quality of Life Concerns
A crippling nationwide strike could still happen.
October 14, 2022
A CSX train engine sits idle on tracks in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
5 of 12 Unions Have Approved Deals with Freight Railroads
All 12 have to endorse their deals to prevent a strike that would devastate the economy.
October 13, 2022
BNSF rail yard, Kansas City, Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
Large Rail Union Rejects Deal, Renewing Strike Possibility
Union leaders said railroads didn't do enough to address workers' concerns about paid time off.
October 10, 2022
An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020.
Logistics
Amazon Invests $972M in Electric Vans, Trucks in Europe
The deal would grow the number of electric delivery vans the company has in Europe from 3,000 to 10,000 by 2025.
October 10, 2022
Amazon campus in Kent, Wash.
Logistics
Amazon Sues Labor Agency Over Alleged Hazards
The company and regulators have sparred over citations and fines imposed for worker safety issues.
October 5, 2022
Freight cars at the Norfolk Southern Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022.
Logistics
Fourth Union Approves Deal with Railroads
The American Train Dispatchers Association said 64% of its roughly 1,600 members approved the deal.
October 5, 2022
I Stock 1212937930
Logistics
Why Shortages Remain Common 2½ Years into Pandemic
And when will these problems end? The answer will likely disappoint you.
September 29, 2022
A CSX freight train in Homestead, Pa., Sept. 14, 2022.
Logistics
Rail Unions Emphasize Positives of Tentative Deals
Unions are fighting rumors that they will impose the deals on workers if they vote to reject them.
September 29, 2022
Norfolk Southern locomotives at the Conway Terminal, Conway, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022.
Logistics
Rail Union that Rejected Deal Signs New Tentative Agreement
But the dispute won't be fully settled until all 12 approve their agreements.
September 28, 2022