President Invokes War-Time Law to Boost Key Supplies

The Defense Production Act of 1950 was first enacted amid concerns about supplies and equipment during the Korean War.

Eric Tucker
Mar 19th, 2020
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks, with Vice President Mike Pence behind him, during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Washington.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday invoked a Korean War-era law as part of his response to the coronavirus pandemic, aiming to boost private industry production of supplies needed for the health crisis.

The Defense Production Act of 1950 was signed by President Harry S. Truman amid concerns about supplies and equipment during that war. It's been invoked multiple times since then to help the federal government for a range of emergencies including war, hurricanes and terrorism prevention.

Trump, referring to himself as a “wartime president,” said he would use the law's powers “in case we need it” as the country braces for an expected surge in the number of coronavirus cases and a strain on resources.

A look at the Defense Production Act:

WHAT IT DOES

The act gives the federal government broad authority to direct private companies to meet the needs of the national defense.

Over the decades, the law's powers have been understood to encompass not only times of war but also domestic emergency preparedness and recovery from terrorist attacks and natural disasters.

The act authorizes the president to require companies to prioritize government contracts and orders seen as necessary for the national defense, with the goal of ensuring that the private sector is producing enough goods needed to meet a war effort or other national emergency.

It also authorizes the president to use loans, direct purchases and other incentives to boost the production of critical goods and essential materials.

Other provisions authorize the federal government to establish voluntary agreements with private industry and to block foreign mergers and acquisitions seen as harmful to national security.

WHY IT MIGHT MATTER HERE

The number of cases is rapidly rising, creating an urgent need for additional medical supplies. Those could include masks for health care workers, ventilators, gloves and eye protectors.

Even as the U.S. government rushes those products out to the states, it's seeking the flexibility to order private industry to boost production and address shortcomings in the stockpile.

Administration officials had signaled for weeks that they might turn to the Defense Production Act. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said as much late last month as the government acknowledged a significant gap between the number of masks it needed for health care workers and the number of masks it had actually stockpiled.

“We will use the Defense Production Act as necessary,” Azar said at the time. “So that is the authority that we have and we intend to use to acquire anything we need to acquire.”

Trump did not directly answer Wednesday when asked why it had taken the administration weeks to invoke the act, calling the pandemic a “very unforeseen thing” with a demand for resources and testing that exceed anticipation.

“We have tremendous numbers of ventilators, but there's never been an instance like this where no matter what you have it's not enough,” Trump said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover

NOT UNPRECEDENTED ... BUT ALSO RARE

The current pandemic is without precedent in so many ways, but modern American history does include a number of instances in which the federal government has invoked the Defense Production Act.

In 2001, for instance, the administrations of both President Bill Clinton and George W. Bush invoked it to ensure that electricity and natural gas shippers continued supplying California utilities to cope with an energy crisis there, according to a 2009 Congressional Research Service report.

It was used again during the Iraq War to prioritize the supply of certain military equipment to British forces serving there, the CRS report said.

More recently, it was used following the 2017 hurricane in Puerto Rico, when the Federal Emergency Management Agency sought to prioritize contracts for food, bottled water, manufactured housing units and the restoration of electrical systems.

DETROIT (AP) &mdash; Detroit&apos;s three automakers have agreed to partial factory shutdowns, deep cleaning of equipment and longer periods between shifts to head off union demands for U.S. plant closures due to the coronavirus threat. The agreements came Tuesday night after union officials spoke individually with General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler. The companies also agreed to &ldquo;extensive plans&rdquo; to avoid union members coming in contact with one another, the United Auto Workers union said in a statement. The union said earlier in the day that it wanted the automakers to shut down their factories for two weeks to keep its members safe from the spreading coronavirus. Each company agreed to different provisions depending on its situation, but generally, automakers agreed to cut shifts on a rotating basis, which would idle factories for long periods to clean the building and equipment. Some companies agreed to cut overtime work to build space between shifts for added cleaning. Details of how to keep workers apart were still being worked out and more announcements will be coming in the next 24 hours, the union said in a statement. &ldquo;All three companies have agreed to new measures that will increase adherence to CDC (Centers for Disease Control) recommendations on social distancing in the workplace,&rdquo; the statement said. Officials have recommended that people not gather in large groups and try to stay at least 6 feet (about 2 meters) from each other to stop the virus that causes COVID-19 from spreading. Earlier Tuesday UAW President Rory Gamble said in an email to members that the companies were not willing to stop production when the union asked for it Sunday. Gamble says the union gave Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler two days to put together plans to safeguard workers. That period ended Tuesday afternoon. Gamble said if the union isn&apos;t satisfied it will take unspecified further action to protect members. The three companies employ about 150,000 auto workers at dozens of factories and parts depots across the country. Most of the manufacturing footprint is concentrated in the industrial Midwest, but the companies also have plants in Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas and other states. The dispute came as union members complained that continued work at the plants would expose them to the virus. Industry analysts have said it will be difficult to keep the factories open for very long as the COVID-19 virus spreads. Fiat Chrysler, Ford, Volkswagen, Daimler AG and PSA Groupe have closed their European factories to help stop the virus from spreading. &ldquo;There&apos;s very few industries where you get this many people together and they all touch the same things,&rdquo; said Kristin Dziczek, vice president of labor and manufacturing for the Center for Automotive Research, an industry think tank in Michigan. GM believes it can run the plants safely with preventive measure it has put in place since January and enhancements it is working on, spokesman Jim Cain said. Fiat Chrysler says it already has put &ldquo;extensive protocols&rdquo; in place to ensure the health and safety of workers. &ldquo;We are continuing to carefully monitor the situation and are making improvements as needed,&rdquo; spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in a statement. Ford said it&apos;s working closely with the union and will announce details later. Analysts expect U.S. auto sales to take a nosedive as people stay home to avoid other people. The industry likely has enough inventory to satisfy slower demand due to the virus, they have said. Ford reported Tuesday that sales had fallen in Europe and that parts supplies have been interrupted. On Sunday, the union and companies announced they would form a task force to deal with worker safety as the plants continued operating. Seventeen workers at a Fiat Chrysler factory in Warren, Michigan, walked off their jobs in the paint shop Monday over concerns about the novel coronavirus. A worker at an FCA transmission plant in Kokomo, Indiana, tested positive for the virus last week. He and nearby co-workers were told to stay home and his work area was deep cleaned. Production continued at both factories.
A man looks at train departures boards in a nearly empty Central station in Brussels, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
World Locks Down As Virus Spreads
Furloughs and job cuts, from dog walkers, to oilfield workers, have begun.
Mar 18th, 2020
OSHA Fines Filament Supplier $258K
The fine against Monahan Filaments comes after moving machine parts caused fractures and third-degree burns to an employee's hand.
Mar 18th, 2020
AD Hosts 250+ Industrial & Safety Distributors at First-Ever Live Virtual Meeting
The virtual format was introduced last week after AD decided to shift their spring network meetings to minimize any risks from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mar 18th, 2020
Department Of Labor
DoL Grants Compliance Waiver for Supply, Service, Construction Contracts
The exemption and waiver does not apply to complaints of discrimination.
Mar 18th, 2020
The Mall of America is largely empty after announcing it is closing temporarily because of the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday, March 17 in Bloomington, MN.
Beating Virus Means Causing US Recession
The faster and more painfully that ordinary economic life shuts down, the faster the health crisis can be solved.
Mar 18th, 2020
Vehicles enter the United States as a minivan drives to Canada in the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit on Monday, March 16.
UAW Presses Companies to Close Factories
UAW wants Detroit's three automakers to idle their factories for two weeks to keep its members safe.
Mar 17th, 2020
Industrial Production Up 0.6%
The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak was not apparent in the February numbers.
Mar 17th, 2020
An Amazon Fulfillment Center in the East San Francisco bay area.
Amazon Stocking Only Essentials
For the next three weeks, Amazon won't accept shipments of products that don't fit that criteria.
Mar 17th, 2020
Most Mfgs. Expect Financial Impact from Virus
A new NAM survey shows a vast majority of manufacturers expect the virus to impact sales and that they're asking for clear guidelines.
Mar 16th, 2020
Houston Wire & Cable 2019 Sales Fall 5%
HWCC closed its largest fastener distribution center during 2019, which cost $3.3 million but will save $1 million annually.
Mar 16th, 2020
In this Tuesday, March 10, 2020, a staff wearing a protective mask browses her smartphone while waiting for customers at a shop at the Wangfujing shopping district following the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing.
China Economic Woes Worse Than Expected
Retail sales fell 20.5% from a year ago after shopping malls and other businesses were closed in late January.
Mar 16th, 2020
Person Looking At Blockchain Concept On Screen, Cryptocurrency, Business, Fintech 849253650 4500x3000
Mfg's Race to Blockchain
The World Economic Forum predicts 10 percent of global GDP will be stored on blockchain by 2027.
Mar 13th, 2020
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pauses during a news conference, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, while discussing an announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee, in Washington. In a surprise move, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a sizable half-percentage point in an effort to support the economy in the face of the spreading coronavirus. Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the coronavirus &apos;poses evolving risks to economic activity.&apos;
Fed Slashes Interest Rates
The central bank said it will keep its rate there until it is “confident that the economy has weathered recent events.'
Mar 15th, 2020