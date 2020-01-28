Is Workplace Rudeness on the Rise?

In surveys, over half of respondents report being treated badly at least once a week.

Shannon G. Taylor
Jan 28th, 2020
Workplace Interactions Rudeness Istock
iStock

(THE CONVERSATION) You don’t have to look hard to see uncivil behavior these days, whether in political discourse, in college classrooms or on airplanes. One study found that rudeness is even contagious, like the common cold.

The workplace, where my research is focused, is hardly immune from this so-called incivility epidemic. Past surveys suggest virtually all workers experience rude or uncivil behavior, while over half report being treated badly at least once a week. And some researchers have claimed it’s pervasive and getting worse.

But is it really? I’ve spent the past decade studying workplace rudeness and other forms of mistreatment. While I do believe it’s a significant problem, it’s hardly an epidemic.

The rise of rudeness?

First let’s consider whether workplace incivility is on the rise.

That is, are employees actually more likely to be interrupted, made fun of, addressed unprofessionally, demeaned or excluded at work?

To answer this question, I examined data from the General Social Survey, which has been gathering data on hundreds of trends in American attitudes, behaviors and attributes since 1972. It’s administered by the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago.

I looked at an item that’s been included every four years since 2002: “I am treated with respect at work.” Participants answer on a scale of 1, or strongly agree, to 4, or strongly disagree.

In 2002, the average score was 1.69, meaning workers generally agreed they were treated with respect. In 2018, that rose to 1.76, meaning a few more people disagreed with this statement than in the past. A statistician would call that significant, but on a scale of 1 to 4 it’s a pretty tiny change.

Misleading statistics

Now, let’s consider prevalence. Just how rampant is workplace rudeness?

A frequently cited statistic is that 98% of workers have experienced uncivil behavior. But this kind of data point misleads us into thinking that everyone is being rude to each other all the time.

In reality, when an employee reports experiencing high levels of incivility, it’s unlikely he or she is mistreated frequently by everyone in the office. The trouble with research investigating the incidence of workplace rudeness is that it doesn’t consider an employee’s interactions with every co-worker but instead her experiences of incivility in general.

Rudeness occurs between two people. It requires an offender and a victim, comprising what researchers refer to as a “dyad.” So to understand the prevalence of workplace incivility, we should consider not only an employee’s general tendency to be mistreated but also – and more importantly – the relationships that employee has with each of his or her colleagues.

In 2018, three colleagues and I conducted a study to determine how widespread workplace incivility is when considered from the viewpoint of employee relationships. We gave workers at a chain of casual dining restaurants in the Southeastern U.S. a survey and asked them to report how frequently they experienced rudeness over the past 12 months on a scale from “never” to “very frequently.”

We found that 69% of employees reported experiencing some incivility in the previous year. But this happened only in 16% of their relationships with co-workers. In other words, while a majority of employees reported experiencing incivility, most indicated that these experiences came from just a few coworkers – just about 1 in 8, in fact.

These findings show that while most people experience workplace rudeness at least once in a while, most of their relationships are not characterized by rude or discourteous behavior.

Concerns about the deterioration of courtesy and professionalism in today’s workplace are understandable. Yes, there are jerks out there, but rudeness is nothing new. It may spread like the flu, but it is no epidemic.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: http://theconversation.com/is-workplace-rudeness-on-the-rise-129876.

More in Home
This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form.
Trump Tax Plan Year 2: What to Know
While this year’s tax season is expected to be more sedate than last year, there are a few tweaks to be aware of.
Jan 28th, 2020
In this Dec. 7, 2015 file photo, a Boeing 737 MAX airplane being built is shown on the assembly line in Renton, WA.
Dec. US Durable Goods Orders Up 2.4%
Last month's orders were the strongest showing since August, but would be much lower excluding defense.
Jan 28th, 2020
In this Dec. 11, 2019 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell arrives to speak at a news conference after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington.
Fed Seems Content With Low Rates But Confronts Challenges
Even with the Fed seemingly comfortable with the range of its historically-low benchmark rate of 1.5% to 1.75%, questions about its policy-making remain.
Jan 27th, 2020
I Stock 539953664
Slight Rise in Business Economists' Optimism
A new survey by the National Association of Business Economists found that 67% of respondents are expecting moderate economic growth of 1.1% to 2% over the coming year.
Jan 27th, 2020
In this Thursday, Jan. 23 image from China&apos;s CCTV video, a patient is carried on a stretcher to an ambulance by medical workers in protective suits in Wuhan, China. China is swiftly building a hospital dedicated to treating patients infected with a new virus that sickened hundreds and prompted unprecedented lockdowns of cities home to millions of people during the country&apos;s most important holiday.
What's New in the China Virus Outbreak
The Coronavirus that began last month in the Chinese City of Wuhan has now claimed 26 lives and sickened another 830. Here's where things stand as of Friday morning.
Jan 24th, 2020
This aerial photo taken from video provided by KTRK-TV shows damage to buildings after an explosion in Houston on Friday, Jan. 24. A large explosion left rubble scattered in the area, damaged nearby homes and was felt for miles away. A fire continues to burn and people have been told to avoid the area.
2 Dead After Explosion at Valve Mfgr.
The explosion happened early Friday morning inside a building at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, which makes valves and provides thermal-spray coatings.
Jan 24th, 2020
Jo Trizila, top right, President and CEO of Trizcom Public Relations, conducts a meeting with her staff Ann Littmann, right, Noel Hampton, bottom left, and Hayley Swinton at their office in Dallas on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The recent flu outbreak can really impact small businesses with small staffs and hurt a company&apos;s productivity. Some owners, like Trizila, are trying to mitigate the damage so the flu will not become a nightmare when they&apos;re trying to get clients&apos; work done.
Businesses' Defense Against Flu
Don't let your small business be overwhelmed by flu-based employee absences.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Fortune 2020 Most Admired Companies
Grainger, Fastenal on 'Most Admired' List
Three industrial distributors made the cut, while the parent company of another was included as well, along with numerous electrical distributors and industrial suppliers.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Lss 3 X Recip Saws Nr
High-Performance Reciprocating Saw Blades
The Starrett line of 3X Power Bi-Metal Recip Blades includes blades for cutting wood, metal, multiple materials and heavy-duty cutting.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Ohio Transmission Laron
Ohio Transmission Corp. Acquires Laron
Arizona-based Laron providesmechanical and electrical motor repair service to the Southwest US.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Evergreen
Evergreen Mktg. to Transition CEOs in 2022
Kevin Higginbotham has been with Evergreen since 1995 and served as its CEO since 2006.
Jan 20th, 2020
Fpc Slim Web
EMUGE Appoints National Account Manager
Metalworking industry veteran Scott Lowe now responsible for EMUGE's US and Canada channel partner relations.
Jan 20th, 2020
Pointy
Google Buys Retail Products Lister Pointy
Ireland-based Pointy is known for its hardware device that automatically uploads a retailer's product to a website whenever it is scanned.
Jan 20th, 2020
In this Jan. 14 photo, shipping containers are stacked at a dockyard on the Yangtze River in Nantong in eastern China&apos;s Jiangsu Province.
Reduced Rates, Trade Tension to Aid World Growth
The International Monetary Fund foresees world economic growth accelerating from 2.9 percent last year to 3.3 percent in 2020 and 3.4 percent in 2021.
Jan 20th, 2020