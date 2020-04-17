Manufacturing’s Finest Hour

Manufacturers have accepted the challenge of getting supplies and equipment to the front lines against COVID-19.

Apr 17th, 2020
Dusty Alexander
Factory With Flag

America and its allies won World War II in large part because of our country’s massive manufacturing effort. The number of tanks, planes, trucks, ammunition and other essential war materials produced within a few years was unprecedented. These gave us an unbeatable advantage over our enemies on the land, in the sea and in the air. 

Currently, we’re in a different kind of war against the COVID-19 virus. And much like World War II, we entered this war woefully undersupplied, lacking the tools required to diagnose and treat it, while protecting those on the front lines. As someone who has spent my entire adult life in the manufacturing industry, it comes as no surprise that American manufacturers are once again stepping up to the plate. 

I couldn’t be prouder of the way many are responding to the urgent need to produce the tools and equipment needed to win this war. 

There’s a scene in the movie “Apollo 13” in which NASA officials are discussing the odds of getting the crippled space craft back home. The head of NASA comments that it could be the worst disaster in the history of the agency. Gene Krantz, NASA’s Chief Flight Director, responds by saying, “With all due respect sir, I believe this is going to be our finest hour.” 

I believe this is the finest hour for the manufacturers who have accepted the challenge of getting the needed supplies and equipment to the brave Americans on the front lines of the war on COVID-19. Here are a few of our customers stories. 

Helping COVID Victims Breathe 

Based in Addison, Illinois, Pioneer Service makes a wide variety of custom components, many of which go into oxygen equipment, ventilators, respirators and hospital beds. When COVID-19 began overwhelming hospitals and first responders, many of Pioneer’s medical customers found themselves unable to meet the sudden upsurge in demand for these vital pieces of equipment. Fortunately, when the calls began coming in, Pioneer Service was well positioned to do their part. 

“We had begun ramping up for strong growth before the onset of the pandemic,” says Beth Swanson, Vice President of Marketing for Pioneer Service, “so we already had the people and equipment in place. The main issue was whether our suppliers could meet our need for raw materials. Most of them have come through, and we’re now committing 70 percent of our facility to making the components our medical customers need.” 

In addition to ramping up production of their existing medical parts, Pioneer has begun making new components for respirators and ventilators. They’re producing a new type of hospital bed system that makes it easier to move beds when transporting patients from one location to another. 

Meanwhile, another significant challenge has reared its head – keeping a full crew when many employees have young children at home or take care of their parents. “COVID-19 has turned everyone’s home life upside down, so we had to make some adjustments so employees can come to work every day,” says Swanson. “We designated a person to shop and run errands for employees. We’re bringing lunch in once a week. And we continue to look for other ways to reduce employees’ stress so they can focus on their jobs.” 

As an ISO 9001 and AS9100 company, Pioneer Services makes a clean working environment a top priority. However, going after germs has taken their cleaning protocols to a new level. “We require employees to wash their hands when they arrive and leave work,” says Swanson. “We wipe down all machine surfaces between shifts, and we don’t allow visitors in the building. The hardest part is staying six feet apart because of the collaborative nature of our work.” 

If You Build It They Will Come 

For the past 40 years, Lakeview Industries has been making custom foam, plastic and rubber parts for many industries. Their medical products range from die cut cushions and molded silicone bumpers to conductive gaskets that provide an electromagnetic interface (EMI) shield to protect sensitive electronic devices. Never did they expect to be making a product to help fight a raging viral pandemic. 

As the COVID-19 virus began to spread throughout the U.S., news of the drastic shortages of personal protection equipment (PPE) disturbed company co-owner John Schwanke. In particular, he couldn’t understand why protective face shields were so hard to come by. At the urging of his wife, Cathy, he researched the type of face masks being used and decided his company could make one. 

Within days, Lakeview Industries had produced and donated 40,000 single-use face masks to the state of Minnesota. Shortly thereafter, Schwanke’s phone began ringing off the hook with orders from law enforcement and trauma centers all over the U.S. Initially, it took about a week to produce 100,000 of the masks. Now that Lakeview Industries has the process down pat, the firm expects to ship more than 250,000 a day. 

The single-use masks, which are assembled by hand, have a simple design that consists of a plastic sheet to protect the face and an elastic strap to hold it in place. The elastic allows for a “one size fits all” mask that is easy to put on and wear. Most important, the masks can be mass produced in large numbers fairly quickly. 

“We took a bit of a risk because we had to buy a lot of materials before we had any orders,” says Schwanke. “Even so, it was an easy decision to make. My thinking was ‘if we build them, we can help.’” Schwanke’s thinking turned out to be right on the mark. Initially, Lakeview Industries projected making 500,000 masks. They now expect to ship at least five million, and possibly more. 

“Our employees are the real heroes in this,” says Schwanke. “They’re taking a risk to come to work, yet they feel proud to be helping those on the front lines fight this virus. Our team is doing a phenomenal job of turning out these handmade masks as quickly as possible.” 

From Drones to 3D Masks 

Fortem Technologies makes autonomous drones and AI-driven software to protectagainst malicious drones – products not even remotely related to the medical industry. But when the Provo, Utah police put out an urgent plea for protective masks, Fortem Technologies stepped up to the plate. 

Their engineers immediately set to work producing protective masks using the company’s 3D printers. Within the first day, they had produced and donated 100 masks to the police department. After adding more 3D printers into the mix, Fortem Technologies is now turning out 200+ masks per day, which are being shipped to other police departments and hospitals from Los Angeles to Texas. 

“Making protective masks isn’t our core business, so it took some time to figure out the correct specs and ensure the masks are made properly,” says Jen Colton, Fortem Technologies’ VP of Public and Government Relations. “It's not hard to innovate when you know you can help protect those who are putting their lives on the line for us every day. Once we developed a framework for making the masks, we were able start turning them out in quantity.” 

Like all businesses, Fortem Technologies is focusing on safety in the workplace. This includes strict adherence to CDC guidelines to work remotely, restrict travel, wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing. “We’re also focused on taking good care of each other, as well as our customers, neighbors and those on the front lines in our community,” adds Colton. “We plan to continue printing and delivering as many masks as we can until the need is met.” 

We Will Get Through This 

It feels like every day I get a call from a customer that has increased production or shifted focus to literally save their nation and the world. These are a sample of stories from the family of manufacturers powered by Global Shop Solutions that are helping to defeat COVID-19.

When the chips are down, nobody can match the creativity, innovation and problem-solving capabilities of manufacturers. Yet, even these are surpassed by their genuine caring and concern for their country and the communities they live and work in. When we all pull together, we can do amazing things!

Dusty Alexander is the CEO and President of Global Shop Solutions, a leading supplier of ERP software solutions.

More in Home
In this April 17, 2020, photo, Zachary Davis poses for a photo at The Penny Ice Creamery in Santa Cruz, Calif.
Big Businesses Get $300M in Loans
The Paycheck Protection Program was supposed to infuse small businesses.
Apr 21st, 2020
Chuck Schumer Ap
Deal on $500B Virus Aid Package Near
'We have a deal and I think we'll pass it today,' Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday morning.
Apr 21st, 2020
Oil And Gas Ap
Oil Market Collapses
Oil futures plunged below zero for the first time Monday.
Apr 20th, 2020
R3
Global Industrial Launches Customer Recovery Program
The program guides planning for the eventual re-opening and ongoing operations of its customers across the US.
Apr 20th, 2020
Ap20107853032831
US Manufacturers Start to Reopen
Boeing and a small number of other manufacturers around the U.S. geared up to resume production.
Apr 20th, 2020
Ci
C.I. Thornburg Acquires Viking Supply
West Virginia-based C.I. Thornburg, also known as CITGO, adds a Kentucky-based distributor of PVF products for water and wastewater markets.
Apr 20th, 2020
Double Exposure Businessman Working In Modern Office With Modern Technology 635671226 2125x1416
7 Ways to Stay Relevant
Some key steps manufacturers can take to help support workers and customers while confronting daily challenges and disruptions.
Apr 15th, 2020
Alternative N95 (1)a
Dentec Boosts Half Masks Production With N95 Filters
The company says its half mask with an N95 filter will last much longer, provider greater comfort and cost less than a typical disposable respirator.
Apr 17th, 2020
Thumb 2
States with Most Unemployment
WalletHub ranked the states with the biggest increases in coronavirus-related unemployment claims.
Apr 17th, 2020
I Stock 597961424
Metalforming Group Sees Unprecedented Decline
Nearly 90% of companies expect business to slide in coming months.
Apr 17th, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks with reporters outside the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill.
Small Business Rescue Program Hits Limit
The program reached its $349 billion lending cap and is no longer accepting applications.
Apr 17th, 2020
Boxes At Shipping Dock Istock
Exec Accused of Sabotaging PPE
Three days after he received his last paycheck, he used a fake user account to access the company's computer systems.
Apr 16th, 2020