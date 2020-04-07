Tips to Protect, Secure Idle Facilities During Crisis

Lost revenue isn't the only risk factor facing businesses right now. Idle industrial facilities are prone to losses and other exposures.

Mike Panfil
Apr 7th, 2020
I Stock 959984198
iStock

The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented social and economic challenges affecting nearly every industry. Social distancing has led to the curtailment of operations, reduction in active staff, or the complete shutdown of manufacturing facilities, warehouses and distribution centers.

Lost revenue is not the only exposure facing these businesses. Idle industrial facilities are prone to losses and other exposures, including vandalism, arson, theft, vagrancy, freeze-ups and fire risks. 

Nonetheless, plant and operations managers can reduce the likelihood of these events by taking a few basic steps to protect idle plans. These include keeping fire protection and life safety systems in service and maintaining building temperatures above 40ºF in all areas to guard against freezing of water supply, fire sprinklers or process piping. 

I Stock 1132919726iStock

In addition, extra security rounds might be needed depending on industry type. Here are 12 tips for businesses to protect and secure their idle facilities during the COVID-19 crisis. 

  1. Review your security measures. Maintain and test any video surveillance equipment and illuminate the exterior and entrances. Use motion-activated lighting near doors and windows. Keep burglar and fire alarms in good operating condition. Keep and update your current list of all individuals with access to keys and change locks periodically. Supervise security guards and personnel and be diligent in selecting maintenance personnel and any other workers with relatively unsupervised access to the idled facility.
  2. Restrict access by former workers. Deactivate employee card readers to provide access to the site for all employees who have been laid off or furloughed. Rekey any locks to entrances or sprinkler valves if they were accessible to former employees.
  3. Double-check entrances. Close and lock all exterior doors subject to unauthorized entry; equip any doors not designated emergency exits with dead bolt locks). Secure all emergency exits to prevent outside entry. Make sure locks, hinges, frames, doors and windows are in good repair and don’t overlook skylights, roof hatches, fences and gates. Use locking ground-level doors to secure buildings with basement entries hidden from view.
  4. Monitor potential fire hazards. Pay close attention to any openings in the facility that lead to areas with large quantities of combustibles. Check for buildups of trash, soiled work rags and other combustible debris. Keep dumpsters, trash cans and combustible trash away from buildings and avoid locating them under canopies.
  5. I Stock 645818640 (1)iStockProtect and update important documents. Audit any vital records periodically to reduce the risk of loss through fire, theft or natural disaster.
  6. Check fire protection. Maintain fire sprinklers and make sure all  sprinkler control valves larger than 1.5 inches (40mm) or controlling more than five sprinklers are locked in the wide-open position using sturdy locks, chains, or other security devices (do not use breakaway or combination locks). Inspect sprinkler control valves weekly or more often for improperly or unauthorized closures.
  7. Continue scheduled equipment inspections. Jurisdictional inspections for boilers, air tanks, or pressure vessels due during the closure should be conducted and operating certificates obtained. Address any code violations immediately. 
  8. Check backup power suppliers. Conduct all routine inspections and maintenance of backup generators in accordance with NFPA 110. Run standby generators weekly for about 30 minutes and exercise transfer switches regularly. Look for fuel, oil, coolant or exhaust leaks from the engines that may need attention. Test diesel fuel periodically and inspect and test starting batteries under load. Conduct a full-load test where all electrical loads are transferred to standby generators prior to reopening.
  9. Whenever possible, maintain your internal security force. Expand their round duties to include fire stairwells and visual checks of the fire sprinkler control valves. Train security personnel on where utility shutoffs are for sprinkler systems and potable water to mitigate water losses in the event of an accidental leak.
  10. Notify ownership or management or any problems. Be aware of any individuals who may be disgruntled or likely to cause damage to property through arson or vandalism. Keep in mind that vandalism may precede arson. Designate an employee to be a liaison with law and fire officials. Work with law enforcement officials to educate remaining staff on recognizing unusual activities.
  11. Don’t overlook the property’s upkeep. Maintain the exterior of the buildings and adjacent grounds and secure all ladders, external stairways and fire escapes allowing access to roof.
  12. Invite the fire department to tour your site. Conduct a pre-fire planning session to coordinate emergency action plan in the event of a fire at the facility. Familiarize fire department personnel with sprinklers and alarms in service. Make sure the fire department has keys for easy access or knows where to meet on-site security staff.

Keep in mind that any facilities idled even temporarily still require many of the property loss protection measures as if they were functioning under normal conditions. PanfilPanfilEven during downtime, it is imperative to continue the maintenance of your critical equipment, fire protection/alarm systems, surveillance and backup power supplies to safeguard against any existing or new fire loss exposures that may develop. Furthermore, by taking these measures, you’re likely to be fully prepared when the facility is ready to resume operation.


Mike Panfil is the Managing Director and National Practice Leader, Property Risk Control at Aon Risk Solutions.

More in Home
Msc Industrialere
MSC's Q2 Sales Fall 4.5%
With the quarter ending Feb. 29, it didn't reflect the ramp-up of factory closures across the US that happened during March.
Apr 8th, 2020
Genuine Parts Company Logo
Genuine Parts Expands Cost Savings Efforts
See the specific actions GPC — the parent company of Motion Industries — has taken to ensure employee safety and efficient business operations.
Apr 8th, 2020
Regal Beloit 5e14ac03e6b5c
Regal Launches Power Transmission App
The new app offers users one source for all bearings-related information needs.
Apr 8th, 2020
Barnes Group
Barnes Group Donates 6,000 Masks
Barnes Group contributed 2,000 masks each to three local hospitals through a direct donation process.
Apr 7th, 2020
I Stock 1130882367
Pandemic Index: Distrib. Sales Down 14% Last Week
The latest reading was technically a one-week improvement, but commentary indicates that is due to large back-orders in shipping.
Apr 7th, 2020
Stanley Fastening
Stanley B&D Names New Industrial Head
The segment includes Stanley Engineered Fastening, Stanley Infrastructure and Stanley Oil & Gas.
Apr 7th, 2020
Hillenbrand Sdfas
Hillenbrand Outlines Temp. Financial Measures
Their CEO is taking a 30 percent pay cut through 2020, salary increases are canceled for all US and Canada employees and capital spending is reduced.
Apr 7th, 2020
A patient is wheeled into the emergency unit of the Verdun Hospital in Montreal on Monday, April 6, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he&rsquo;s confident Canada will still be able to import N95 protective masks form the U.S. despite an export ban and says he will talk to U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming days.
Gov't, 3M Reach Agreement on Masks
President Donald Trump had used his authority under the 1950 Defense Production Act to stop exporting such masks.
Apr 6th, 2020
I Stock 539809138 5de97c843235f
Major Declines in March Fastener Distrib. Index
The index reading tied for its all-time low, while its six-month outlook reading set a new all-time low mark.
Apr 6th, 2020
Sales Pitch I Stock 614028206
Are You Creating Enough Personal Value?
Relationship building is more than just showing up with donuts.
Apr 6th, 2020
In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 file photo, Jovita Carranza, administrator of the Small Business Administration, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House n Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump listen. Millions of small businesses are expected to apply for a desperately needed rescue loan Friday, a stern test for a banking industry that has had less than a week to prepare for the deluge. Small businesses will be seeking loans from the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program, which was put in place to help them retain workers and pay bills during the coronavirus pandemic.
Small Business Aid Hits Snag
Many small business owners ran into bureaucratic or technological road blocks.
Apr 5th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington on Wednesday, April 1.
Trump Invokes DPA for Ventilators, Slams 3M
The administration named 3M and six other companies in the DPA, and later lashed out at 3M on Twitter.
Apr 3rd, 2020
This Saturday, March 28 file photo shows a sign on a liquor store announcing it is closing to keep the neighborhood safe and slow down the COVID-19 coronavirus in Indianapolis.
SMB Stimulus Will Go to Some Big Chains Too
A broad definition of “small business” includes much more than just Main Street shops when lenders start processing applications Friday.
Apr 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1157133495
FedEx, UPS Suspend Service Guarantees
The parcel logistics giants outlined measures taken to accommodate delays and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apr 2nd, 2020