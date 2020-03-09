The Benefits of Measuring KPIs in "Red Dots"

KPIs often lag behind the point of occurrence of factory problems as they happen. Here, learn about a better alignment between KPIs and the actual processes.

John Allwood
Mar 9th, 2020
I Stock 1087179354
iStock

Key performance indicators, or KPIs, are put in place to expose the problems that are plaguing processes in our manufacturing plants so we can improve them. The reality is that all too often, those KPIs actually lag behind the point of occurrence of problems as they happen. They can also require study and interpretation before the problem that the KPI is pointing to can be identified. There is no chance to "stop to fix" and the data becomes disengaged from the process that the KPI is designed to monitor. The KPIs lack real-time problem identification.

Would some means of better alignment between a KPI and the actual process improve the situation? AND what about a meaningful visual control and a less top-heavy method of application? An answer can be found in the application of some basic LEAN tools and a fairly simple continuous improvement approach to monitoring the process you are wishing to support.

Defining the Process

To get started, the process in question must be committed to standard work (the verb). That involves a legitimate time observation and documentation (in granular, non-engineering speak detail) on a standard work combination sheet. This gives you a realistic "least waste way" (as we currently know it) view of the process in question. Using this, a time-based appreciation of the process (when it runs as intended) can be compared to the realistic time we intend to man/run the process. And now, we have an actual idea of what output from the process we can expect over that time. It is important to remember that time is (strictly speaking) a function of the things we do within that time. If those things we do are repetitive and accurately predicted, the time it takes to produce the output of the process will be equally predictable. It is when unexpected elements/abnormal process conditions occur that the time it takes to perform that process output will change. That is one key.

I Stock 1023136634 (1)iStock

Identification

Now comes the task of identifying exactly when such abnormal conditions occur, or as close to when they actually occur as possible (in "real-time"). This can be done by creating a visual control that reflects the output expectations calculated through the standard work over the realistic time(s) we intend to run the process. One such visual control can consist of a simple hour-by-hour chart and an equally simple way of raising a red flag when output does not match the expectation as soon as it occurs, so somebody can come over and ask "Why, Why, Why" (optimally five times). Of course, this does require that someone is available to do so, but underestimating the importance of this task is to give away golden opportunities to catch opportunities to improve the process, which can be thought of as "Red Dots" (which are good, not bad) ... but more on that in the next paragraph. It is important the be realistic and thorough with the assessment of time available on an hour-by-hour chart. It is not enough to divide the workday by eight even hours. The consideration of time available must be very deliberate. For instance, in an individual hour where we expect the operators to take a 15-minute break, there are only 45 minutes remaining in which to perform the process. That particular hour on the chart must represent that. This is the only way the hour-by-hour chart will have credibility. This is another key. By the way; a desirable by-product of attention to that detail is that the credibility of the document will extend to the process operators, an integral necessity of the system.

I Stock 1087653798iStock

Real Data over Gut

As I mentioned in the preceding paragraph, it takes a human support system to attend to all this information that the standard work and the visual control will provide. Do not underestimate the volume of information — Red Dots — which will come out almost immediately, once such a system is set in place. It is not enough to simply roll out the tools. They won't take care of themselves and goodness only comes from showing up (and, by the way, your workforce will immediately know the difference). The time required to attend to the new information delivery system may have to come out of time that is already being spent by support people assembling information to feed the conventional KPIs that management is accustomed to seeing. This is the part where the organization may have to learn a new LEAN language with which to convey the status of the process. Instead of OEE values or some other quotient-based score, officers of the company may have to learn to count Red Dots. A confidence that greater amounts of goodness come with improving processes in real-time that support the business as coming out of those old John AllwoodJohn Allwoodconventional KPIs may just be a leap of faith. A logical connection between continuous improvement and productivity may describe such a leap of faith. This is a final key. When you put all these keys together and cycle through them, they accurately describe continuous improvement; personified and in its most tactile form.

What system could be stronger?

John Allwood is the author of "Standard Work is a Verb: A Playbook for LEAN Mfg".

More in Home
71 Jj2 Mlm0b L Ac Sl1500 A
3M Shifts Mask Sourcing to Regional Suppliers
3M produces N95 mask filter components in-house, but is sourcing from regional suppliers for other materials that include the straps and metal nose clips.
Mar 6th, 2020
In this Nov. 2, 2017, photo, a recruiter in the shale gas industry, left, speaks with an attendee of a job fair in Cheswick, Pa.
US Added 273K Jobs in February
The economy was in strong shape before the coronavirus began to sweep through the nation.
Mar 6th, 2020
Dv1o Tqnw0 A Ac03 L
Grainger Show 2020 Cancelled
Grainger's annual event for suppliers, customers and employees is among the latest expos to be cancelled due to virus concerns.
Mar 5th, 2020
I Stock 1064950222
Coronavirus' Impact on Small Parcel Shipping
As COVID 19 continues to disrupt supply chains and logistics operations around the globe, see how the virus is impacting volume for major parcel carriers.
Mar 5th, 2020
Vallena
Sonepar's Vallen Appoints VP of Finance
Jim Brzezinski brings 30+ years of experience to the distributor of MRO, safety and electrical products.
Mar 5th, 2020
In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019, file photo, managers wait for job applicants at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino Hollywood during a job fair in Hollywood, Fla. U.S. businesses added 183,000 jobs in Jan. 2020, a solid gain that shows the economy was largely healthy when the coronavirus outbreak spread further around the globe. Large companies added roughly two-thirds of the jobs, while hiring among smaller firms was relatively weak. Manufacturing and mining firms shed jobs, while hiring in health care and hotels and restaurants was strong.
US Productivity Up 1.2% in Q4
The 1.9% productivity gain for the year was up from smaller increases of 1.4% in 2018 and 1.3% in 2017.
Mar 5th, 2020
Winsupplyasdfa
Winsupply Acquires ASAP Industrial Supply
It's the fourth acquisition announced by the industrial, plumbing and waterworks distributor since the start of December 2019.
Mar 4th, 2020
A trader passes a hand sanitizing station on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 3. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the coronavirus &apos;poses evolving risks to economic activity.&apos;
Fed: Coronavirus Impacting Parts of US Economy
Tourism from China is being affected and American manufacturers are beginning to report supply chain delays, the Fed's report said.
Mar 4th, 2020
Showfloor
MODEX Still On, Expects Reduced Int'l Attendance
North America's largest manufacturing and supply chain trade show provided an update regarding coronavirus concerns Tuesday.
Mar 4th, 2020
Travelers wear protective masks as they walk through in terminal 5 at O&apos;Hare International Airport in Chicago on Sunday, March 1.
Virus Hammers Business Travel
Amazon, Ford, Twitter and Facebook are among many big companies banning business trips amid fears of the spreading coronavirus.
Mar 4th, 2020
Wajax
Wajax' Industrial Parts Sales Dip 2% in 2019
The segment — ranked No. 32 on ID's Big 50 List — saw Q4 sales jump more than 45 percent year-over-year.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Macomb
The Macomb Group Opens Lexington, KY Branch
The Lexington operation will facilitate Macomb's expansion deeper into Kentucky.
Mar 3rd, 2020
A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo on Tuesday, March 3. The Japanese government has indicated it sees the next couple of weeks as crucial to containing the spread of COVID-19, which began in China late last year.
Virus Spread Prompts Fed to Slash Rates
The Fed's announcement of a steep rate cut signaled its growing concern that the coronavirus poses an escalating threat and could trigger a recession.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Core &amp; Maina
Core & Main Acquires California's R&B Co.
The acquisition marks Core & Main's 10th since spinning off from HD Supply in August 2017.
Mar 3rd, 2020